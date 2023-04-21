Students walk on a pathway extending from the entrance of Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Education Reporter
Montana State University is still recovering from a cyber attack that had its entire network offline on Thursday.
The attack began Thursday morning, said MSU spokesperson Mike Becker. It became evident around noon that in order to contain the problem, the university would have to shut down its systems.
Becker said the IT department worked overnight to address the attack, but MSU still did not have functionality as of Friday morning. Becker said they hope to be back up and running sometime Friday.
“They’re to be applauded,” Becker said of the IT team at MSU.
Wifi and internet are still down at the university until it becomes safe to switch them back on. In the meantime, all campus offices are open, and events will run as scheduled.
Professors are being asked to make reasonable allowances for students whose work may have been affected by the attack.
Becker said MSU is working with law enforcement on finding out who was responsible for the attack. It’s unclear at this time whether or not any university or student data has been compromised.
“It is a work in progress,” Becker said.
Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.
