Montana State University is still recovering from a cyber attack that had its entire network offline on Thursday.

The attack began Thursday morning, said MSU spokesperson Mike Becker. It became evident around noon that in order to contain the problem, the university would have to shut down its systems.

Becker said the IT department worked overnight to address the attack, but MSU still did not have functionality as of Friday morning. Becker said they hope to be back up and running sometime Friday.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

