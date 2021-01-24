A survey conducted in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic found women in Montana are disproportionately affected by impacts on daily life, workplace disruptions, economic concerns and mental load.
The lead author Amber Raile, a professor in MSU’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said in nearly every measurement, women expressed more negative effects on work, daily life and mental load.
“The results didn’t really surprise me,” she said. “What surprised me was how strong the results were… I was surprised by how strong the differences were.”
The study showed 68% of the women in the survey said they were stressed, compared to about half of the men surveyed. More than 80% of the women also said their lives had been disrupted, compared to 72% of men.
“It can be really validating,” she said. “As a woman who has children and has really experienced the impacts, it isn’t in my head. It’s actually happening and it’s happening to a lot of women,” Raile said.
The survey also found women were more likely to worry about others catching the virus than men at 75% to 64%, and more likely to worry about an economic depression at 82% to 74%.
At the time of the study, Montana and Colorado both had stay-at-home orders, North Dakota relied on its residents to take individual action and Utah urged a stay-at home approach but did not require it.
Raile said one of the things the researchers were curious about was if they could see differences based on support offered by the state governments.
“We didn’t see the differences there that we had anticipated seeing,” she said. “… We didn’t see that Montana women were experiencing things differently than Colorado women.”
Raile said it’s possible there might be some differences now, as each state has developed different policies around the pandemic.
The study, “Women and the Weight of a Pandemic: A Survey of Four Western U.S. States Early in the Coronavirus Outbreak,” was published in a recent issue of the journal Gender, Work & Organization. Other researchers on the paper included political science professors Eric Raile, David C.W. Parker, Elizabeth Shanahan and MSU graduate Pavielle Haines.
Jan Strout, president of Montana NOW, said women are impacted on multiple fronts including economic, health and community safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Bozeman and Gallatin County.
“We have been very worried about disparate impacts on their lives, one being the immediate health impacts,” she said.
Like many places across the country, Strout said the pandemic showed “foundations of inequality in our city and community at large,” especially how undervalued women’s work is and the disparate effects on women of color.
She said not everyone can afford health care or the quality of the health care is often lacking, especially for service industry positions.
“The pandemic laid bare what many people have experienced but haven’t been able to prove,” she said.
Strout said a 2019 report by the Bozeman Task Force to Advance the Status and Safety of All Women and Girls showed the same conditions before the pandemic, but they have now increased “10 or 100-fold.”
Strout, who helped author the report, said pay inequality was one area the city and surrounding county could focus on improving. She said the pay inequality is also far greater for women of color.
“Those are those fundamental conditions that are exacerbated in an economic and health crisis,” she said.
Strout and Raile both said they were unsurprised by the disparities in how women have been impacted by the pandemic but hoped the attention would spur changes.
Raile said the hope of her research is for it to be a first step in informing and helping organizations and governments to create work equity policies, Raile said.
She said it was important for people to know it isn’t the “responsibility of women to pick up the slack and make changes … We really need to look at what we can do as a society to address it.”
Raile said situations like a pandemic exacerbate existing inequalities and show that there isn’t the level of “shock resistant equality” that many people might assume there was.
“It’s a call to attention and a call to action for everyone,” she said.
