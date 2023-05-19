A drone piloted by Carson Bedard, 14, from Thompson Falls, circumnavigates a model of Earth during a drone challenge in NASA’s Artemis ROADS student challenge in Barnard Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Carson Bedard, 14, a student from Thompson Falls, pilots a drone around a model of the moon while participating in NASA’s Artemis ROADS student challenge in Barnard Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday. (Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America)
Rowan Ackely, 16, a student from Thompson Falls, pilots a drone around a model of the moon while participating in NASA’s Artemis ROADS student challenge in Barnard Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Carter Marquardt, 17, a student at Thompson Falls High School, turns the tread on a lunar rover model made from Legos while participating in NASA’s Artemis ROADS student challenge in Norm Asbjornson Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Hardin middle schoolers Thomas Beaumont, 14, left, Gary Big Man, 14, and Giovanni Ramierez, 13, watch their LEGO lunar rover crawl across a fine powder simulating moon dust during NASA’s Artemis ROADS student challenge in Norm Asbjornson Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Moon dust flew from under the tires of a home-built rover on Friday as a team of middle schoolers tested their wheel design on a simulated lunar surface. Nearby, a moon crater mock-up was taped to the floor so students could run their LEGO cruisers in and out as they collected “data” from inside the crater.
Forty students from fifth to 12th grade had the chance to get a taste of what it’s like to plan and execute a moon mission during the Rover Observation and Drone Survey (ROADS) event at Montana State University.
The program is run through Northwest Earth & Space Sciences Pathways, funded by NASA through a grant intended to reach underserved and underrepresented students. Participants came from Thompson Falls, Roberts, Hardin and Missoula. They have all been working on their projects since January.