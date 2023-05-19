Let the news come to you

Moon dust flew from under the tires of a home-built rover on Friday as a team of middle schoolers tested their wheel design on a simulated lunar surface. Nearby, a moon crater mock-up was taped to the floor so students could run their LEGO cruisers in and out as they collected “data” from inside the crater.

Forty students from fifth to 12th grade had the chance to get a taste of what it’s like to plan and execute a moon mission during the Rover Observation and Drone Survey (ROADS) event at Montana State University.

The program is run through Northwest Earth & Space Sciences Pathways, funded by NASA through a grant intended to reach underserved and underrepresented students. Participants came from Thompson Falls, Roberts, Hardin and Missoula. They have all been working on their projects since January.


