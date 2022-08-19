Let the news come to you

When Trisha Abiyev thought about dropping her son off at college, she said she wasn’t feeling emotional. It wasn’t until they pulled into the parking lot of Yellowstone Hall — with the spirit squad out front, the mascot Champ up to his usual shenanigans and a team of volunteers and RAs ready to assist — that the emotions hit.

“Today, I’m feeling, after all of this, it’s serious. I’m feeling super excited for him. I’m so happy. This is what every 18-year-old should experience,” she said. “I hope he falls in love with learning and has a great freshman experience.”

With the semester’s start on Aug. 24, between 3,000 and 4,000 students are expected to move in this weekend.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

