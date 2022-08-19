Champ, the Montana State University mascot, almost tips over while riding a trolly in front of Yellowstone Hall on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Friday was the first day many MSU students could move into their new campus housing.
Montana State President Waded Cruzado poses for a photo with the Spirit Squad in front of Yellowstone Hall on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Friday was the first day many MSU students could move into their new campus housing.
Voluneer Lily Ballengee and Montana State Athletics Director Leon Costello help Mark Ochoa move his daughter, Annette Ochoa, into Yellowstone Hall on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Friday was the first day many MSU students could move into their new campus housing.
Montana State President Waded Cruzado poses for a photo with move-in day volunteers in front of Yellowstone Hall on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Friday was the first day many MSU students could move into their new campus housing.
Dana Doney, the departmental affairs coordinator for the ecology department at Montana State, volunteers on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, helping new students move into Yellowstone Hall. Doney says helps each year because "I just like to be part of the welcoming committee for the new students."
Mark Ochoa hands his daughter, Annette Ochoa, her guitar as she moves into Yellowstone Hall on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Friday was the first day many MSU students could move into their new campus housing.
When Trisha Abiyev thought about dropping her son off at college, she said she wasn’t feeling emotional. It wasn’t until they pulled into the parking lot of Yellowstone Hall — with the spirit squad out front, the mascot Champ up to his usual shenanigans and a team of volunteers and RAs ready to assist — that the emotions hit.
“Today, I’m feeling, after all of this, it’s serious. I’m feeling super excited for him. I’m so happy. This is what every 18-year-old should experience,” she said. “I hope he falls in love with learning and has a great freshman experience.”
Julian Abiyev was in a group of students moving in on Friday morning, arriving with his mother and his family from Minneapolis.
Julian said it was fun to have the unexpected welcome in front of his new dorm. He said he’s looking forward to his freshman year and connecting with other students. To meet people, he plans on going out and participating in as much as he can.
One of the volunteers on site was Dana Doney, rocking a pair of MSU sneakers. Doney, who is a MSU alumni and departmental affairs coordinator in the university’s ecology department, has volunteered for the last several years.
“I love being part of the opening festivities and welcoming new students,” she said. “From the moment they pull up to the curb they have people there to help them. I think it’s a great way to start their semester.”
Doney said she remembers moving her own child into the dorms at the University of Montana.
“It is an emotional time for parents, too,” she said.
For those parents feeling emotional, MSU President Waded Cruzado advised them not to cry and to think about the elation they’ll feel on graduation day.
“This is an important milestone for the entire family, and they are always just a text away,” Cruzado said after a short dance with Champ in front of Yellowstone Hall.
With students returning this weekend, Cruzado said the energy on campus has changed.
“Students are back. There’s a lot of energy. Faculty are back and excited. We’re trying to sign up students for as many opportunities as we can identify the clubs, associations, groups so their time at Montana State University can be very enriching and rewarding,” Cruzado said.
Cruzado said she remembers how nervous she was as a freshman herself.
“My advice is to reach out. Meet as many people as possible,” she said. “Take advantage of everything that the university has to offer. It’s a unique time in your life. Take full advantage of it.”
MSU spokesman Michael Becker added if students need help academically or personally, they shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.
As MSU heads into its third school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruzado said the university has learned a lot. It will continue to offer free tests and vaccines through its student health services.
With the start to the fall semester comes the return of MSU football, with the university hosting the Cat-Griz game in November for the first time since 2019.
“The university, we have these wonderful cycles that resemble the seasons of the year. And it’s always a great opportunity for us to start a brand new academic semester with hopes, with aspirations with the great responsibility we have in our hands, educating the next generation of professionals and leaders,” Cruzado said.
Being on hand to welcome students and help get them settled in their dorms was an important part of the semester’s start, said Tristynn Morgan with University Student Housing. Of those who had moved in on Friday, there were quite a few people from out-of-state, she said.
“They all seemed really excited to get the school year started and ready to be in Montana,” Morgan said.
One important aspect of the move-in day was connecting students to their resident advisers, who were either in front of the building to welcome students or spread out on dorm floors.
“As students are moving in, we’re introducing them to their RA, giving them a face that they know, that they can feel comfortable with someone, that they can reach out to if they have any questions. It’s really important that we’re starting to build a community from day one,” Morgan said.
For Yellowstone Hall resident adviser and sophomore Andrew Hornung, he’s looking forward to helping the students on his floor make connections.
“I know especially people coming from out of town, they don’t have a lot of friends to hang out with so it’s kind of our job to build a community that they can find support in,” he said.
For next week, the RAs planned dorm speed dating and ice cream socials to encourage people to get out of their rooms and hang out with others in the halls.
A few minutes after the Abiyev family disappeared into Yellowstone Hall, Annette Ochoa and her family arrived.
Ochoa, who is from California, said she plans to major in animal and range science.
“I’m a little nervous and super excited,” she said. “I really like the area and actually a friend recommended (MSU) to me. I came up here, looked at it and I loved it.”
