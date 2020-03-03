Ceramic jugs, prints of forest mushrooms and screen printed T-shirts filled the Student Union Building ballroom Tuesday for Montana State University’s semesterly Art Market.
“I’ve been making art forever,” said Claire Jorgensen, one of the many student artists showing and selling at the two-day art market. “Thankfully, this is something on campus that lets me pursue that further.”
Jorgensen isn’t studying art — in fact, she’s a STEM student, studying biology. But that doesn’t hold her back from creating.
“My main love is combining science and art, and this is the perfect place to display that,” she said.
That combination is evident in her work, whether it’s clay mushroom pins or tiny rodent bones salvaged from pellets of a campus-dwelling owl.
“I love asking (artists) their majors, because it’s often a surprise,” she said.
The artists participating are mostly MSU students, with some faculty and community members showing art, as well. The show is put on by ASMSU Arts and Exhibits.
ASMSU Arts assistant director Luzy Plankenhorn said during the first hour of Tuesday’s art market more than 80 people had bought a piece of art and about 100 had come to check it out.
“We have a high return rate,” Plankenhorn said.
There are more than 30 artists participating in the market, which Plankenhorn said is about the average for art markets in the past. The show is open to all mediums, though the most popular items are physical pieces like prints or ceramics.
ASMSU Arts also operates the Exit Gallery in the SUB, where local and visiting artists can show on a rotating basis. The exhibits change every two to three weeks, Plankenhorn said, so there’s often something new to see.
The Exit Gallery is showing “Beings in Time,” an exhibit by Chicago native painter Shakti Kroopkin. Since Kroopkin is a visiting artist, she’ll also give a public lecture and have an artist reception, scheduled for March 9, at 5 p.m., in the Exit Gallery.
The art market is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the SUB Ballroom on the MSU campus. The Exit Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday during the academic year.
