The statue, about 20 inches tall and weighing in at about 60 pounds, is part of a limited production run.
MSU spokesman Michael Becker said the university doesn’t have a great idea of how the statue found itself at the 50-yard line Tuesday morning. After it was discovered around 7:40 a.m., university police found all the gates were closed.
It was possible someone hopped the fence to gain access, Becker said.
“There are a few security cameras in the stadium but none of them were oriented in a way that showed anything useful,” he said.
Each statue from the limited production run are numbered, enabling the university to confirm the one returned was the statue that was stolen from the SUB. Becker said there are a number of other statues in the university, including in Norm Asbjornson Hall, and locations around the city.
Before it was stolen, the statue resided in the south stairwell area of the Strand Union Building. In April, Becker said it was placed in a location that was “not exactly reachable from the ground,” and would require a bit of an operation to reach it.
The university plans to return the statue, which appears undamaged, to its original location, albeit with a bit more security.
“We’re looking at putting it back and additional ways to reinforce it where it was, to secure it down to the shelf even more than it was before,” Becker said.
While the university police will continue to accept tips from the public, Becker said, it would no longer be an active investigation now that the statue had been returned.
“We did receive a number of tips from the public during the course of the investigation. While those ultimately didn’t lead to its return, we are always grateful when the public takes the opportunity to help our officers with their investigation,” Becker said.
When asked if there were any theories on why the statue was stolen and then returned, Becker said there was no way to speculate on what was behind it. In the university’s 130-year history, it was likely items were stolen and returned, he said.
“The university is very grateful to have the statue back and people who visit the SUB will be glad to see it back as well,” Becker said.
