Montana State University spring enrollment dipped slightly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic but the university said it aligned with expectations.
“The pandemic has added stress and new challenges to college life,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said in a statement. “We are proud of our students for their perseverance and dedication.”
The university said the pandemic has impacted their enrollment, like universities and colleges across the country.
“The pandemic has played a role, whereas that effect wasn’t in play at the start of last spring,” Michael Becker, MSU spokesman, said in an email. “All around the country, colleges and universities have seen students delaying their decisions about attending classes or even taking semesters off to wait for more normal campus life to resume.”
Yet, Becker said the university was happy with the number of students enrolled in the spring semester in light of the ongoing pandemic.
“In context with our fall numbers, it’s very much where we were forecasting spring enrollment to be,” he said. “That’s a credit to the hard work our faculty and staff have done to attract and keep students, which has not been easy during COVID-19.”
Becker also said the number of students who graduated in December factors into the decrease of enrolled students this semester. The university estimates in had a new record for graduates in December, with more than 1,000 students receiving diplomas.
He also said a decline in enrollment from fall to spring is normal and expected by the university.
While undergraduate enrollment declined, graduate enrollment increased for the spring semester. The university reported an 8% increase over last spring, primarily from master’s degree programs.
In a statement, Craig Ogilvie, graduate dean and associate vice president of research, acknowledged the “pandemic economy” has likely driven some students to return to school for advanced degrees. But he also credited the university’s recruitment and retention efforts.
“Our faculty, staff and advisers have worked closely with our graduate students throughout the past year to ensure that we’re doing everything we can as a university to keep them on track to achieve their educational goals,” he said.
Over 58% of the students attending MSU are Montana residents.
Gallatin College, MSU’s two-year campus, also reported a spring record enrollment of 997 students, up 11% over last year, according to the university.
The university credited its dual enrollment program — where high school students can earn high school and college credits at the same time — for leading the increase. The dual credit program saw enrollment increase 31% to 487 students.
Becker said the university applauded its students’ commitment to their studies during the pandemic.
“These students are working hard, and the data is there to confirm their commitment,” he said.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.