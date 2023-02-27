MSU Wild, Montana Hall File, Montana State University
Montana State University is offering a group of summer writing camps for students in grades 3-12 to take place in July on the MSU campus.

Registration is open now for the Young Writer’s Camp and the Youth Writing Camp. The Yellowstone Writing Project is presenting the camps, along with the MSU Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning.

Teachers and junior counselors from the Yellowstone Writing project lead the camp, which is based in the MSU Department of English.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

