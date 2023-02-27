Montana State University is offering a group of summer writing camps for students in grades 3-12 to take place in July on the MSU campus.
Registration is open now for the Young Writer’s Camp and the Youth Writing Camp. The Yellowstone Writing Project is presenting the camps, along with the MSU Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning.
Teachers and junior counselors from the Yellowstone Writing project lead the camp, which is based in the MSU Department of English.
The Young Writer’s Camp runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 11-14 and is for participants entering third or fourth grades in the fall of 2023. Students are not eligible to stay on campus during this camp. Prices are $225 through May 30 and $250 after that date.
The Youth Writing Camp goes from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 10-14 and is for students entering grades five through 12 in the fall of 2023. Parents can either drop students off each day or opt to have their children stay on campus, which includes meals in the dining hall.
For parents doing drop-offs, the course price is $275 through May 30 and $300 after May 30. The residence hall option costs $725 before May 30 and $750 after that date.
Activities during the camps include walking field trips, writing games, specialized workshops from local writers and guidance and feedback throughout the writing process. The instruction comes from licensed educators who will teach students how to write in multiple genres.
On July 24, campers can celebrate with a writing showcase. The Young Writer’s Showcase and the Youth Writing Showcase will be held from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-4:40 p.m.