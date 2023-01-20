Montana State University graduate filmmaking student Grace Weikert produced a thesis documentary in partnership with NASA's Hubble team focusing on a ratio scientists use to quantify the rate of the universe's expansion.
During her time with the team, she produced a five-part series on how NASA operates servicing missions to the Hubble Space Telescope.
The first two years of the filmmaking program are focused on classwork, with the third year dedicated to completing a thesis project.
When it came time to start thinking about her senior thesis, Weikert approached the Hubble Space Telescope team about working on a film. They suggested one on the Hubble Constant, a ratio used to understand the universe’s expansion rate.
While Weikert said she was interested in the world of science documentary work since high school, she decided to get an undergrad degree in science first. She completed an undergraduate degree in marine science from Kutztown University in Pennsylvania before starting at MSU in 2019.
Weikert discovered MSU’s program when a professor showed a film made by an alumnus of the program.
“Not a lot of people know about (the program) which is pretty crazy because if you look at a lot of the alumni from it, they’re doing radically wonderful things,” Weikert said.
Cindy Stillwell, director for the Science and Natural History Filmmaking master’s program, said 90% of the graduates go on to work in their field.
“Our alums work making films for NASA, National Geographic, Smithsonian, or independent films that are distributed on Netflix or PBS,” Stillwell said. “It’s this wide network of alum that is really at the heart of what we do.”
The program, which has been around for over two decades, typically accepts students from science backgrounds with little formal filmmaking experience, according to Stillwell. Recently, they’ve begun admitting students with undergraduate degrees outside of science.
While her undergraduate degree taught her how to think like a scientist, her graduate degree in filmmaking taught her how to craft a storyline and feel comfortable capturing audio and video.
For her thesis project, Weikert started researching the historical side of the Hubble Constant and the people most associated with it today.
“The Hubble Constant despite its name is not because of the Hubble Space Telescope,” Weikert said. “It was named because of Edwin Hubble, the namesake of the space telescope.”
Weikert conducted hours of interviews with NASA scientists and is working on completing a draft of the film.
It was invaluable to learn how to connect and be a listening ear with scientists, she said. She’s love showcasing their excitement and expertise.
“All of this is look, don’t touch, right? I can’t film space as much as I would like to. So then being able to see the storyline of it and go into an interview and knowing which scientist is going to pull out a certain nuanced storyline within it,” Weikert said.
Weikert said she doesn’t think those with science backgrounds are the only ones that can be strong communicators of science and research, but it can help. Having a “scientist’s mind and a filmmaker’s eye” can help build trust and authenticity with the scientific subjects of the film, Weikert said.
“Being a scientist within the filmmaking art world allows you to kind of bridge that gap in order to communicate. Ultimately, you want to be able to reach the general public with a greater understanding,” she said.
