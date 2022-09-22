Marsh Lab
Buy Now

An incinerator used for destroying carcasses sits at Marsh Lab in 2020.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana Board of Regents approved Montana State University’s request to lease land to build a facility that will house three labs.

The building would include the Montana Department of Livestock’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, the Montana Department of Agriculture Analytical Laboratory and MSU’s Wool Lab.

The unanimous approval on Thursday was a revision to a November 2019 approval from the board that would allow a ground lease for a Veterinary Diagnostic Lab. At the time, the vet lab was in the process of obtaining funding for a new facility.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.