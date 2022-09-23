The increase is primarily due to increases in state support, tuition revenue and carryover from the previous fiscal year. State support is up by $11 million, a 6% increase, while tuition revenue for the university system is up by $21 million or 8%.
The tuition revenue increases are largely due to higher tuition costs and student enrollment growth, according to Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget and planning with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
“A lot of that comes from nonresident tuition increase and to be frank, a nonresident tuition increase at Montana State University. What’s different this year from other years is the University of Montana is also increasing so we’re seeing more of a compounded effect,” he said in the board meeting Thursday.
Trevor said both in Montana and across the nation, enrollment has declined since it reached a peak between 2008 and 2012.
“We generally have seen the effect of enrollment trends post Great Recession, the influence of that have mirrored national trends,” Trevor said.
In recent years, the university system has prioritized increasing its number of undergraduate resident students. However, for the next fiscal year it was projected to decline by about 1%.
During a board discussion, regent Casey Lozar asked if they were at the cap of Montana high school graduates.
“We are at the bottom of what we would say is the natural decline in the number of high school graduates that was expected to happen,” Trevor said. “2008 there were 11,000 high school graduates, we ran it down to about 9,000 high school graduates, so we had a natural reason there were fewer students.”
The economy combined with the pandemic has made it harder to figure out what the reason is for graduates to choose not to attend higher education, Trevor said.
Trevor said the number of Montana graduates looked to be growing through 2026, but was projected to decline again after.
For Montana State University, its budget for the next fiscal year is around $255 million, about an 11% increase from the previous year. The University of Montana is budgeted at $137 million, about a 3% increase from the previous year.
MSU’s staffing — which does not include research assistants or part-time staff — is expected to be at 1,827 people, a 14% increase from the previous year.
It’s a significant rebound from the decline seen in the last fiscal year, where staffing dipped below 2018 levels to 1,609 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.