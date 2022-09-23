MSU first day
Buy Now

Students walk around the Montana State University campus on Aug. 24.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana Board of Regents approved the university system’s $1.8 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

The budget approved during the Thursday board meeting is a 10% increase from last year.

The increase is primarily due to increases in state support, tuition revenue and carryover from the previous fiscal year. State support is up by $11 million, a 6% increase, while tuition revenue for the university system is up by $21 million or 8%.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.