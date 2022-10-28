Let the news come to you

The Plant Bioscience building on Montana State University’s campus closed Friday following water damage from flooding that started Thursday night.

A buried water line on campus began leaking and water flowed downhill through an underground utility tunnel into the plant science building basement, said MSU spokesperson Tracy Ellig. The damage was contained to the one building as of Friday afternoon.

The building’s water alarms went off around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Ellig said. Water filled the basement and spilled onto the first of three floors. The flooding stopped later that night.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

