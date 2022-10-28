The Plant Bioscience building on Montana State University’s campus closed Friday following water damage from flooding that started Thursday night.
A buried water line on campus began leaking and water flowed downhill through an underground utility tunnel into the plant science building basement, said MSU spokesperson Tracy Ellig. The damage was contained to the one building as of Friday afternoon.
The building’s water alarms went off around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Ellig said. Water filled the basement and spilled onto the first of three floors. The flooding stopped later that night.
The basement contained mechanical equipment that was damaged by the water. There were no offices, labs or storage bins on that floor, Ellig said.
“We’re working to get the building back online as soon as possible,” Ellig said. “Making sure it’s safe for occupants is our number one priority.”
On Friday, MSU facilities and private contractors worked to dry out and dehumidify the building, which was closed off with caution tape.
According to Ellig, there were no classes in the building this semester, so the closure will not disrupt students. MSU facilities will work with any faculty who need critical access to their office or lab, Ellig said. He hoped the building would reopen Monday, but said it was too soon to tell.
“We’re grateful this was the only building (that flooded),” Ellig said.
Crews are working to unbury the water line so MSU can see what caused it to leak.
It is too soon to tell the price tag of the damages, Ellig said Friday, adding the university buildings are insured.
