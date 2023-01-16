A Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner is slated to come to Montana State University for a lecture next month.
The event, hosted by the MSU Leadership Institute, features Dmitry Muratov, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for advocating for freedom of speech. Tickets for the lecture will go on sale Friday.
Muratov is expected to talk about freedom of speech, the ongoing war in the Ukraine and his “experiences risking his life for journalistic integrity in the face of government opposition,” according to the university.
In June 2022, Muratov auctioned off his Nobel medal, raising $103.5 million for UNICEF’s efforts to help Ukrainian refugee children.
Muratov co-founded and was editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. It regularly reported on human rights issues and government corruption. The Russian courts suspended the newspapers print and online media licenses in September 2022.
MSU Leadership Institute Director Carmen McSpadden said they were thrilled to learn of the possibility of bringing Muratov to MSU.
“I hope that attendees learn more about Muratov’s professional journey to protect independent journalism in Russia and hear details about what it has cost him and his colleagues, including the loss of lives,” McSpadden said. “A deeper understanding of his leadership and service to Ukrainian refugees and a Russian perspective on the war will be a part of the evening.”
The mission of the institute includes creating events that support students’ leadership skills, including learning directly from leaders, according to McSpadden.
“This includes Muratov, one of the bravest leaders that Montana State has ever hosted,” McSpadden said. “We act as a catalyst to the awakening of students’ natural leadership skills, communication abilities and creativity. Courage is a leadership skill and this opportunity is something that students and the community will remember.”
Tickets for the Feb. 22 lecture are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at $8 for students and $18 for the public. There are several purchasing options, including the Bobcat Ticket Office, ticketswest.com and motnana.edu/leadership.
The talk will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Strand Union Building ballrooms.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.