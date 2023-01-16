Dmitry Muratov

Dmitry Muratov is scheduled to speak at Montana State University on Feb. 22.

 Courtesy of Montana State University

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner is slated to come to Montana State University for a lecture next month.

The event, hosted by the MSU Leadership Institute, features Dmitry Muratov, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for advocating for freedom of speech. Tickets for the lecture will go on sale Friday.

Muratov is expected to talk about freedom of speech, the ongoing war in the Ukraine and his “experiences risking his life for journalistic integrity in the face of government opposition,” according to the university.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.