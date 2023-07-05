A group of Montana State University students are hosting an “independence fiesta” on Thursday to celebrate four South American countries.
The inauagural event aimed at celebrating the countries’ independence and bringing Bozeman’s Latino community together, is scheduled for Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Strand Union Building on campus. The event is free and open to the public.
“We want people to know more about these countries’ independence days,” Flor Vega-Castillo, host of the fiesta and president of the First-Generation Student Association at MSU said.
The fiesta will celebrate the independence of Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela with music, food and dance representing each country. Each country has its independence day in July, making the fiesta timing apt.
Vega-Castillo decided to host this event after noticing the small community of international students in Bozeman. After attending a previous MSU event, Vega-Castillo said she found the Latino community she was missing.
“Everyone was dancing,” Vega-Castillo said. “It was incredible.”
For Vega, this event is an opportunity for the Latino community in Bozeman to come together and celebrate. The first-generation graduate student is from Peru and hopes to educate and connect with those around her.
“We were getting nostalgic for our home country celebrations,” Vega-Castillo said.
The event is hosted by two student organizations: First-Generation Students Association and Fuerza Latinx in sponsorship with several MSU offices and local nonprofits.
Interspersed between music and dance, students and staff will dive into the culture of each country, exploring its culture and importance to Latin American communities.
“This is the first time a celebration like this will occur over the summer,” Adriana Reyes de Merkle, a planning committee member, said in a press release from MSU’s news service. “At MSU the committee is highly excited about setting this initiative and establishing a new tradition.”
