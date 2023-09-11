Montana State University installed two electric vehicle charging stations on campus this summer, which will be ready to use this fall.
According to a press release from MSU News, one station is on the west side of American Indian Hall and the other is on the south side of Hyalite Hall. They will be available for students, faculty, staff and visitors. The cost will be $3 per hour, and stations are limited to a first-come, first-served basis, the release said. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.
MSU News Director Mike Becker said the university expects the stations to be running by mid-October. Right now, the station parking spots are only for vehicles with permits, but the restriction will be lifted once the stations are operational, he said.
Students are expected to use the stations the most, the release said. The plug-ins are Level 2 chargers, which can fully charge most electric vehicles in four to 10 hours.
In the release, Director of MSU’s Office of Sustainability Kristin Blackler said MSU will monitor the stations’ usage to determine where to put other stations. A third station is planned for the southwest corner of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse later this year, the release said. Becker said this station is expected to be running by the end of 2023. MSU will also explore whether to install electric bike chargers, the release said.
According to the release, installing electric vehicle chargers helps the university reach its goal of earning a STARS Platinum designation by 2035. The award, given by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, is the highest level of sustainability recognized by the program.
According to a map on Glacier Country Montana's website, there are about 22 electric vehicle charging stations in Bozeman.
