MSU electric vehicle charging station

An electric vehicle charging station near American Indian Hall on the campus of Montana State University.

 Colter Peterson/MSU

Montana State University installed two electric vehicle charging stations on campus this summer, which will be ready to use this fall.

According to a press release from MSU News, one station is on the west side of American Indian Hall and the other is on the south side of Hyalite Hall. They will be available for students, faculty, staff and visitors. The cost will be $3 per hour, and stations are limited to a first-come, first-served basis, the release said. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.

MSU News Director Mike Becker said the university expects the stations to be running by mid-October. Right now, the station parking spots are only for vehicles with permits, but the restriction will be lifted once the stations are operational, he said.


Patrick Bouman can be reached at 406-582-2648 or pbouman@dailychronicle.com

