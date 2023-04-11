Montana State University will hold its annual Sustainability Summit on Tuesday, inviting the public to hear about the university’s goals of energy conservation and keeping more trash out of landfills.
The summit includes a keynote speaker — Daniel Anderson, the founding director of the Common Ground Project — tunnel and landscape tours and workshop sessions focusing on sustainability.
There will also be talk about the university’s sustainability and carbon neutrality goals, and the university’s progress toward those goals.
The university works toward those goals in a variety of ways through its Office of Sustainability.
Kristin Blackler, director of MSU’s Office of Sustainability, said when the university’s sustainability programs started back in 2009 with a campus recycling program, it was easy to get students onboard. When MSU added composting, the student body stepped up once again.
At first the university used the compost on campus. Then, the program got so big that MSU entered a partnership with the city of Bozeman, which now uses MSU compost in its green spaces.
“We are on track to surpass 550,000 pounds of food waste that’s diverted from the landfill and then is turned into compost,” Blackler said.
The campus saw a big expansion of its recycling program this year with the implementation of centralized waste stations in high-traffic areas of all academic buildings. Residence halls also have recycling stations on every floor.
These practices have led to more trash being diverted from the landfill.
Blackler said her office’s goal is to be a zero-waste campus by 2035, diverting or reusing 90% of the materials that come onto campus. That means working with vendors and looking at every source of waste and trying to mitigate it.
“It’s early days in that process,” Blackler said. “Right now, we’re sort working to understand where all of our waste comes from and then looking at how we can work with vendors and our campus community to purchase things that are more in line with those goals.”
Blackler said zero-waste is a scary but attainable goal.
MSU’s green initiatives don’t stop in the hallways and the classrooms. They continue underground in the campus’ tunnel system, which heats its buildings.
MSU has pursued “energy districting,” a new understanding about how buildings use heat and how heat can be shared between buildings. Some campus structures were ejecting excess heat into the atmosphere. Now, that extra heat is stored in geothermal wells hundreds of feet underground.
The depth of the wells keeps the air warm until it can be distributed to other buildings in need of more heat. Blackler calls it “energy Venmo.” When the system was first established, it saved an estimated $100,000 per year in utility costs.
Another goal of MSU’s is to have a carbon-neutral campus by 2040. The biggest source of fossil fuel emissions right now is the natural gas-powered steam plant that feeds MSU’s boilers, and its source of fuel would have to be changed in order to accomplish that goal.
“On some days, it’s still scary, but it always feels exciting,” Blackler said of the university’s ambitious goals. Adding a formal plan, she said, changed the question from “Can we do this?” to “How do we do this?”
In the meantime, campus buildings are being built more efficiently to minimize heating, cooling and water bills.
Two buildings, Barnard Hall and Norm Asbjornson Hall, have about the same size, square footage and use. Barnard was built in the 1990s, and Norm Asbjornson Hall was built in 2018. Norm Asbjornson Hall uses 75% less energy.
“As we learn more, we do better,” Blackler said. “If you just listen to the news and take all of this in, the research and science, it can be overwhelming, so we really want our students and our community to not just go from denial to doom but realize that there’s a lot of doing in the middle of that and a way through.”
Blackler said she’s excited about student projects that come out of the university’s sustainability efforts.
Nicholas Fitzmaurice, a graduating senior, co-pioneered Green Cats, a program through the Office of Sustainability that provides different spaces on campus with information on how they can implement sustainability practices.
“It was intended to create agency for people working in offices on campus to reduce their environmental impacts in everyday decision-making,” Fitzmaurice said.
The program started in office spaces, then moved into Greek and resident life. Fitzmaurice is now trying to expand into lab spaces. Green Cats aims to find out what the spaces are already doing and identify areas of improvement.
Fitzmaurice said the program is still working on how to implement check-ins to see how a space is doing with its efforts. The team has gotten bigger, and he’s already identified someone to keep the torch burning after he’s gone.
”I really hope that it can kind of be more solidified as a staple program for MSU and for folks expressing this interest to take action and reduce environmental impacts,” Fitzmaurice said.
