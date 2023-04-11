Let the news come to you

Montana State University will hold its annual Sustainability Summit on Tuesday, inviting the public to hear about the university’s goals of energy conservation and keeping more trash out of landfills.

The summit includes a keynote speaker — Daniel Anderson, the founding director of the Common Ground Project — tunnel and landscape tours and workshop sessions focusing on sustainability.

There will also be talk about the university’s sustainability and carbon neutrality goals, and the university’s progress toward those goals.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

