Montana State University is proposing to build a Student Wellness Center costing up to $60 million to create bigger and better gym facilities and a larger, more modern student health clinic and counseling center.
The project depends on students approving a $58 per semester fee increase. If approved, the increase would cost students $116 per year and generate roughly $40 million over 25 years.
The Associated Students of MSU Senate voted 19-0 last month to put the fee on the student ballot April 14 and 15, the Exponent student newspaper reported, so that students could decide the issue.
The project is intended to do more than simply replace the two gyms where the roofs collapsed under heavy snow loads in March 2019.
MSU President Waded Cruzado wrote that this is an opportunity “to improve the quality of our facility, rather than just duplicate the 1970s structures that we lost.”
The project is also intended to solve long-standing problems by expanding the student health clinic and counseling centers, which are old, cramped and inadequate to keep up with MSU’s dramatic enrollment growth.
The Swingle Health Center was constructed in 1957 when student enrollment was 3,568, and renovated in the 1970s when the campus had 10,000 students, Cruzado wrote. Last fall’s enrollment reached 16,766.
Insurance coverage for the two gyms, plus fees that students already pay for student-owned buildings like the fitness center and health clinic, are “expected to cover more than half” of the project’s cost of up to $60 million, MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig wrote Friday. The final amount of the insurance payment is still being determined.
Students already pay a variety of building, PE and health fees, as well as computer, student government and athletics fees, which total $835 per semester.
Taylor Blossom, ASMSU president, said Thursday that student government has to be officially neutral on the fee hike, but he personally supports it.
A lot of students’ comments were gathered to learn their priorities as designers put the proposal together, he said.
“There’s a lot of things students are passionate about, things they’ve wanted to see for a long time,” Blossom said.
Those include upgrading space for the student counseling center, student health clinic and dental clinic, he said, “bringing them up to the right size for an institution our size.”
Student have also made it clear that a larger climbing wall with roped climbing options is a top priority, said Grant Petersen, MSU project manager.
The project envisions building new recreation buildings two to three stories high on the east side of the Student Fitness Center.
Those buildings would house a bigger climbing wall, wood-court gyms, new fitness space and group exercise space, and a multi-activity center for indoor soccer, basketball and other sports.
A new three-story Health and Wellness Center would be constructed on the west side of the Student Fitness Center, just north of Shroyer Gym.
It would house the student medical clinic and dental clinic, offer larger, more private and modern spaces, and allow the clinics to see more students per day.
The Health and Wellness Center would provide more space for mental health counseling, which has outgrown its current space on the east side of the Strand Union Building.
The project would also replace the nearly 50-year-old lap pool, which has maintenance and access problems, with a new recreational pool for open swimming, kayak and canoe training, water aerobics and other activities. It would be more modern, inviting and lower maintenance, Petersen said.
The preliminary design concept also includes space along the north façade of the Student Fitness Center for students to study and socialize.
“These are preliminary concepts,” Petersen stressed. “No design is set in stone at this point.”
If students approve the new fee in April, it would then require approval from the Board of Regents. The regents voted in January to let MSU spend $3.5 million on designing the project. If students do endorse the project, Petersen said, it would take about a year to design and could take two or three years to build.
If it did end up costing $60 million, the Student Wellness Center would cost roughly what it cost to build the new Norm Asbjornson Hall engineering building.
