Montana State University’s student senate is considering a resolution to increase the Streamline bus fee, helping the nonprofit to expand and update its services.
If passed, the student fee would increase by $4.55 per semester from $5.45 to $10. The semester fee for students hasn’t changed since the public transportation service was rolled out in 2006.
The resolution was introduced in the Associated Students of Montana State University‘s meeting on Jan. 28 and will be voted on during Thursday’s meeting. If it passes, then it will be put on the April ballot for a full student body vote.
“Students exist not just on campus,” said Maya Swanson, the resolution’s sponsor. “We go to Walmart or the hospital or the mall.”
Swanson, who also worked alongside the university’s Office of Sustainability in drafting the resolution, said effective public transportation has been shown to be good for the environment and for human health.
“Bozeman is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and is about to pass the threshold of 50,000 residents, classifying it as a small urbanized area, which will inevitably put a strain on the outdated public transit system currently in place,” the resolution states.
In 2019, Streamline launched an effort to review and change its system to better serve the rapidly changing town. Since Streamline routes have not been significantly changed since its inception, Swanson said that meant the investment from MSU students hadn’t changed in those 15 years.
“It’s really beneficial for quite a few students but our current Streamline system is kind of outdated,” she said.
Often buses come only once an hour and students who might want to use the bus system struggle to use it because of the long wait times, Swanson said.
According to the resolution, the increase in student fees could help Streamline implement ‘bidirectional bus routes… which will improve efficiency of the entire transit system.”
The bus now travels one direction in loops, which leads to the long wait times Swanson cited. Proposed changes would create bus lines that cut down on the hour loop time.
ASMSU President Michael Vasquez said he experienced the long wait times due to the loop nature of the current bus routes. He said traveling from his girlfriend’s house to campus would be a five minute bus ride but a ride from campus to his girlfriend’s house would be a 45 minute bus ride.
“You’ll be able to spend less time on the bus,” he said. “I think the higher frequency will be really big for students. A lot of people don’t want to spend 45 minutes on a bus.”
While the proposed increase would almost double the current fee, Vasquez said students would be getting a lot for what they’re paying for. He said many other universities charge $30-$40 a semester for public transportation.
“It’s a free service and it’s going to make it that much better,” he said.
Vasquez said the additional funding would make Streamline more viable and reliable for the students who need it most.
“I personally think public transportation is a really good thing to the university and Bozeman,” Vasquez said. “But I highly encourage people to do their own research, too.”
Both Vasquez and Swanson said many students use the service to travel between campus and Belgrade and Bridger Bowl.
Swanson, a senior at MSU, said the proposed changes are “potentially a very good change and is something that, in my mind, is needed.”
“There’s a portion of students who don’t have the luxury of a personal vehicle. When we have to consider the whole student body it’s important to consider those who it impacts greatly and try to think about that consideration,” she said.
