Almost 2,000 students and 85 courses later, Montana State University is calling its first winter semester a success, with university administrators saying it exceeded their expectations.
The short optional winter session is running from Nov. 30 to Jan. 8, and was offered due to the university’s shortened fall semester.
“We appreciate our hard-working faculty who stepped up to teach courses during the break between fall and spring semesters so that so many students could take advantage of this additional learning opportunity,” said Robert Mokwa, MSU executive vice president of academic affairs, in a statement.
Mokwa said the winter semester was a way for students to catch up, stay on track or get ahead with their coursework.
The university decided to end fall semester before Thanksgiving to ensure students weren’t traveling away from campus and returning after the break, possibly causing a spike in COVID-19 cases. The fall semester also started two weeks earlier than normal.
Called “Snowmester,” the session offered courses for $250 per credit hour and would be billed to the students’ spring semester. MSU also offered winter break housing for students at $25 per night.
The majority of the classes were online, but a few research classes and an avalanche training class were offered in person, according to David Singel, the university’s senior vice provost.
The course offerings include core classes, with the most students enrolling in math, economics, music, computer science, physics, engineering, psychology and biology.
There were also independent studies and internships offered.
“We expect that many students will enjoy this opportunity to focus exclusive attention to a foundational course,” Singel said in a statement. “For many students, this will be a great pace overall.”
The university said its spring semester will look similar to the fall, with an emphasis on continuing in-person classes.
The spring semester, which begins on Jan. 11, will forego a spring break. It will end April 30, earlier than previous years.
Canceling spring break is part of the university’s plan to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
In the statement, Singel said support from the colleges, departments, faculty and staff “was incredible” in planning the courses for the winter semester.
“That our students embraced this interim winter offering speaks highly to their sense of determination,” Singel said. “And we’re gratified that enrollment in this inaugural year shows us that students find great value in this offering.”
