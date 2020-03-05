Montana State University authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects who vandalized the inflatable north dome on campus last week.
University police said the dome was “damaged by malicious criminal activity” on Feb. 28, sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to a MSU news release.
People with information on who might have damaged the gym could call university police at 406-994-2121. Anonymous reports can be made via the “Safe Cats App” for iPhones or Androids.
University officials said they would respect caller’s requests to remain anonymous, but callers will be asked to provide contact information for follow-up questions.
