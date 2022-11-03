Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State University received multiple reports of sexual assault at fraternity social gatherings over Halloween weekend, according to an university email sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning.

MSU spokesman Michael Becker said he couldn’t share the number of incidents that happened from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30, only that multiple reports had been received.

“Halloween weekend tends to be a weekend where we see lots of activity in the form of parties and social gatherings. In this case, we had reports come out of those gatherings,” he said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.