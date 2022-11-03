Montana State University received multiple reports of sexual assault at fraternity social gatherings over Halloween weekend, according to an university email sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning.
MSU spokesman Michael Becker said he couldn’t share the number of incidents that happened from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30, only that multiple reports had been received.
“Halloween weekend tends to be a weekend where we see lots of activity in the form of parties and social gatherings. In this case, we had reports come out of those gatherings,” he said.
The university took allegations of sexual violence seriously and campus safety was a top priority, Becker said
“The allegations that have been brought to the Office of Institutional Equity are under investigation by that office with coordination from the University police,” he said.
Both the police and OIE were seeking more information on the sexual assaults. People with information were asked to contact university police at 406-994-2121 or OIE at 406-992-2042. Reports could also be made using an online form.
Becker said the two offices were at the beginning of the process and he couldn’t say where the investigations would go or what the outcomes would be. He was not aware of any involvement of the Bozeman Police Department.
“If anyone out there was themselves a victim of a crime, we would like those people to reach out to authorities,” he said.
The timely warning is required be federal law when it matches certain reporting requirements including, sexual offenses, robberies, hate crimes and homicides, according to Becker.
The university wanted to make people aware of what happened and offer tips for anyone who was going to attend a party, especially if they would be drinking.
“That would be to keep an eye on their beverage, not accept open beverages from other people, go out in groups, watch out for each other, and if a person becomes intoxicated or incapacitated to help that person get out of the situation,” he said.
In its email, the university police department reminded students that being drunk was not an excuse for sexual assault.
“Forcing sexual contact on another person without consent is against both the law and MSU policy. Someone who is passed out, unconscious, or incapacitated because of drugs or alcohol is unable to give consent, and sexual contact without consent is sexual assault. Rape is never the victim’s fault,” the email read.
