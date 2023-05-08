MSU Wild
A student leaves the Strand Union Building on a sunny Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2021, at Montana State University.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Along with several partners, Montana State University has received a $4.1 million grant to train school and mental health counselors to work in rural Montana, according to a news release from MSU.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the grant, which the Rural Mental Health Preparation Practice Pathway Partnership will use “to increase the diversity, training, employment, retention and effectiveness of mental health service professionals in rural, remote and tribal communities in Montana,” the release stated. The project is an extension of a similar project that began in 2019.

MSU’s partners include the University of Montana’s Department of Counseling, the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the Montana School Counselor Association, the Montana Small Schools Alliance and MSU Extension.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

