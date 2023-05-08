Along with several partners, Montana State University has received a $4.1 million grant to train school and mental health counselors to work in rural Montana, according to a news release from MSU.
The U.S. Department of Education awarded the grant, which the Rural Mental Health Preparation Practice Pathway Partnership will use “to increase the diversity, training, employment, retention and effectiveness of mental health service professionals in rural, remote and tribal communities in Montana,” the release stated. The project is an extension of a similar project that began in 2019.
MSU’s partners include the University of Montana’s Department of Counseling, the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the Montana School Counselor Association, the Montana Small Schools Alliance and MSU Extension.
“We are very pleased to receive this grant and continue the work of recruiting, preparing and retaining counselors to work in Montana’s rural areas,” said grant investigator Rebecca Koltz in the release. “We look forward to working to increase the number of trained counselors from diverse backgrounds and to ensure that these counselors are trained in culturally appropriate and evidence-based inclusive practices.”
Over five years, the university expects to produce 60 school and mental health counselors — half from MSU and half from UM. Ideally, 40 of those will work in rural counseling positions across the state.
Koltz said the grant funds will pay for items such as lodging, travel and living expenses during a 10-month internship ahead of graduation, as well as the on-site supervisors overseeing the students’ work.
The two-year degree programs see students participating in an orientation to rural life, a rural practicum and the Rural Mental Health Preparation Practice Pathway Partnership.
“We’re trying to facilitate and bring together a network of people across the state who care about rural youth mental health,” Koltz said in the release.
Anna Elliott, another investigator for the grant, emphasized the focus on partnerships that comes with the project to reduce the shortage of practitioners in rural Montana. Creating more partnerships should help keep positions filled, Elliott said in the release.
“Isolation has been identified as one of those reasons that people don’t stick around,” she said. “It’s actually pretty easy to get students invested in working in rural environments once they start to realize the strengths and benefits of living in a small community, but not feeling like you have other people to talk to and connect with as you’re managing complex systems, small towns and dual relationships is a challenge.”
School counselors are often on the front lines in rural areas and are the first to see kids’ issues, Elliott said in the release.
Of Montana’s 826 rural schools, 23.7% do not have a licensed counselor, according to the release. When the project was started in 2019, 10% of program graduates were placed in rural areas. Since then, 15 of the 20 completing students went on to work in rural areas.
“This is good news for Montana,” Koltz said in the release.
