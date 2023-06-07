Bobcat Stadium is visible from the site of a planned private hotel on the Montana State University campus on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. MSU awarded to contract to operate the hotel to Cross Harbor Capital and its development arm, Lone Mountain Land Co.
A full parking lot occupies the site of a proposed private hotel on the Montana State University campus on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. MSU says the hotel will provide students in hospitality and culinary programs to begin working in their industries.
An effort to step up Montana State University’s hospitality management and culinary arts programs is moving forward as the university enters into an agreement for a privately owned hotel on campus.
According to a Wednesday news release, the hotel will provide hands-on experience for students before they graduate and move into careers in the industry. It will have roughly 150 rooms and academic and meeting space for students.
“Having a fully integrated hotel here on campus will provide opportunities for students enrolled in our four-year and associate of applied science degree programs,” said Alison Harmon, MSU's vice president of research and economic development, in the release. “This partnership will boost enrollments of these high-demand areas, which is something the state’s hospitality industry has asked us to do.”