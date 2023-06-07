Let the news come to you

An effort to step up Montana State University’s hospitality management and culinary arts programs is moving forward as the university enters into an agreement for a privately owned hotel on campus.

According to a Wednesday news release, the hotel will provide hands-on experience for students before they graduate and move into careers in the industry. It will have roughly 150 rooms and academic and meeting space for students.

“Having a fully integrated hotel here on campus will provide opportunities for students enrolled in our four-year and associate of applied science degree programs,” said Alison Harmon, MSU's vice president of research and economic development, in the release. “This partnership will boost enrollments of these high-demand areas, which is something the state’s hospitality industry has asked us to do.”


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

