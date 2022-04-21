Most people are moving to and within Montana for a better quality of life, and fewer people are moving for work, a new Montana State University Extension study suggests.
Researchers behind the “Montana Movers Study 2021 Report” found that most newcomers in the state moved for quality-of-life reasons — better access to the outdoors, open space and a slower pace of life.
Fewer people moved for financial reasons — a job, a lower cost of living or cheaper housing. The researchers defined newcomers as people who’d moved to the state or to a new part of the state between 2016 and 2021.
Tara Mastel, principal investigator on the Montana Movers report and associate specialist for community development at MSU Extension, said the findings suggest that people aren’t just moving to urban areas of the state, like Bozeman.
Lots of people are moving to rural communities, and the majority of newcomers are satisfied with their decisions, she said. Many are taking advantage of local amenities and resources, like rivers, trails and community events.
“Rural communities have relied on newcomers for decades to sustain the population,” Mastel stated in a news release. “They replace those who move away or die and are a key part of the workforce, school enrollment and community development. We hope this survey data can help local leaders understand who these newcomers are and the value that they bring to rural communities.”
Only about a third of study’s respondents indicated that financial factors were most important in their decisions to move. Sixty-four percent indicated that the top factor in their decision was finding “a more desirable natural environment.”
MSU Extension, the Montana Community Foundation and the Montana Farm Bureau all helped to fund the research behind the report. The team behind it wanted to replicate a “Brain Gain” study that rural sociologist Ben Winchester conducted in Minnesota in 2019.
Winchester presented his research in Montana several times, and he made a strong impression on participants in MSU Extension’s Reimagining Rural program, Mastel said. She and others wanted to figure out whether his findings held true for Montana.
Mastel helped pull together a team of researchers from multiple MSU departments. The team was initially skeptical the findings would line up with those in Minnesota, but the results were similar, with some exceptions.
The MSU researchers got a mailing list from the Montana Department of Revenue, and in the spring of 2021, they sent out 9,000 surveys to relatively new homeowners in all 56 counties.
Half the surveys were mailed to people in rural towns, and half were mailed to people in larger cities. They received 1,765 responses.
Forty-four percent of the respondents had moved from one area of Montana to another. The next top states were California at 8%, Washington at 8% and Colorado at 5%, Oregon at 3% and Idaho at 3%.
Mastel said there was no easy way to find the people who’d recently moved. Fortunately, the state has a centralized tax system, and researchers were able to look up who purchased property.
The report doesn’t include renters or people in Indigenous communities for that reason. Mastel said the team is working on putting together a new study that looks at Indigenous communities.
The team found that the sense of welcoming in a community had a significant impact on whether newcomers thought they would stay. Respondents who rated a Montana community as less welcoming said they were unlikely to stay there in the long-term.
“In bigger places, there’s a lot of people coming in, and we’re feeling that right now,” Mastel said. “If we want people to stay and work at businesses or volunteer for community events, welcoming is a huge piece.”
Lots of reports look at how much money the state’s newcomers make and where they come from, and there’s lots of anecdotal evidence to go around, Mastel said, but this report provides a more accurate sense of why people are moving here.
“The data show people are moving here for what we have to offer, and it’s similar to why long-time Montana residents live here,” she said.