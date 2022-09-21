Montana State University’s total fall enrollment dipped slightly from last year but the university reported its second largest incoming class of new students.
During its annual fall headcount, MSU recorded 3,752 new, first-time college students. Just under half of those students were Montana residents at 1,401.
The university’s total enrollment this fall is 16,688 students, about 153 students below its enrollment last fall, which was the second largest in the university’s history.
According to the university, MSU is the only higher education institute in the state to reach over 16,000 enrolled students. The number of Montana residents enrolled for fall semester this year was shy of half of the total enrollment at 8,227 students.
The university’s record total enrollment is 16,902 students set in 2018.
In a news release, university President Waded Cruzado said they were thrilled to welcome new students to MSU.
“It is clear that these students see Montana State as a gateway to a good-paying job and to the world of possibilities opened by a college degree,” Cruzado said.
The retention rate for students returning to MSU for their second year was 75.2%. Last year that number stood at 75.5%.
MSU undergraduates accounted for 14,631 students, with a handful of departments reporting increased enrollments, according to the university. The undergraduate business program was up 8% from last year, the Department of Animal and Range Sciences was up by 11% and the Department of Psychology was up by 9%.
This year, fall enrollment for Gallatin College was its third highest at 750 students, according to the university. The community college has been the fastest growing college at MSU. Many of its one- and two-year programs like welding and fabrication, bookkeeping, CNC machining and phlebotomy are at capacity.
In the news release, Gallatin College Dean Stephanie Gray said a degree from the college can open doors for its graduates.
“Gallatin College MSU provides students with certifications and practical training that make them highly sought-after employees in some of the fastest-growing and highest-demand fields in the state, such as carpentry, culinary arts, heating and ventilation, and cybersecurity,” Gray said.
The university reported a 3% increase last year in students identified as “under-represented minorities” in federal reporting. Within MSU’s student body, it recorded 950 Hispanic students, 684 Asian students, 282 African-American students and 130 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students.
The number of American Indian/Alaska Native students enrolled was the second highest at 776.
Its international students also increased by 6% to 403 students this fall.
Within MSU’s colleges, its Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship grew by 8% from last year, enrolling 1,966 students. It was the largest increase across the university. The College of Agriculture also set an enrollment record, with 2,033 students enrolled, marking a 6% increase.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.