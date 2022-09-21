Let the news come to you

Montana State University’s total fall enrollment dipped slightly from last year but the university reported its second largest incoming class of new students.

During its annual fall headcount, MSU recorded 3,752 new, first-time college students. Just under half of those students were Montana residents at 1,401.

The university’s total enrollment this fall is 16,688 students, about 153 students below its enrollment last fall, which was the second largest in the university’s history.

