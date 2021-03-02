After almost three years of working with the area’s Special Victims Unit, Detective Amy Ross has seen some of the dark parts of life.
Ross said she knows it might sound cliché but she entered her line of work because she wanted to help people, especially those who might be going through one of the hardest moments in their life.
“You have a unique opportunity to take people from one of the darkest parts of their life to a place of wholeness,” Ross said.
Ross, a detective with the Montana State University Police Department, was recently honored for her time with the multi-agency unit and her ability to walk with people through those dark times.
The detective received the Officer of the Year award from the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police in early February, marking the first time a member of UPD received the award.
Ross said she found out about the award the day before she officially received it.
“My team definitely surprised me by nominating me,” she said. “I work with an incredible team at SVU so to have people think that I do excellent work is so honoring and so humbling.”
Ross, who graduated from MSU in 2006, said she loved doing patrol work but when she transitioned to investigations, she found it even more rewarding.
“It might be days or weeks or years after people were victimized… but reaching a conclusion there was even more meaningful,” she said.
Ross was the MSU-half of a partnership with the Bozeman Police Department that created the area’s Special Victims Unit in 2018, which investigates felony sexual assault and other violent crimes. The six-member team includes officers from UPD, BPD and other Gallatin County agencies.
Ross said the unit was created with the lead of BPD Detective Anthony Hutchings, who originally had the idea to start a special victims unit.
The university and the Bozeman Police Department can often work “in silos” despite seeing an overlap of suspects and crimes, she said. The creation of the special unit helps to build interagency cooperation and communication.
“People that take advantage of MSU students don’t stop at the border of the university,” she said.
The goal of creating the SVU was to better serve the survivors and help them get to a healthy place, Ross said. For some, that’s a criminal investigation but for others it might not look like that, she said.
Regardless, the unit strives to provide survivors with “the best possible resources,” Ross said.
Within the SVU, Ross is specially trained to investigate child sex crimes. She said she received additional training to conduct interviews with kids in a way that doesn’t influence their answers.
“It is a challenge because it’s hard to interview kids in a way that isn’t leading but you don’t want them to answer it how you want them to answer it, you want them to answer it honestly,” she said. “It’s unique and you get to take kids who have probably experienced the worst thing they’ve experienced and walk them through it.”
In the last 18 months, Ross has completed 38 forensic interviews at the Gallatin County Child Advocacy Center and led 58 felony cases, including 35 cases involving juveniles, according to a release from MSU.
In a statement, University Police Department Chief Kevin Gillilan said Ross was an incredibly professional officer and a team player.
“I came in (as chief) in late April, and one of the things I found out about Amy fairly quickly is that she is passionate about what she does,” he said. “She’s the right person in the right job to make a difference.”
Another goal in creating the SVU, Ross said, was to create a team and a sense of camaraderie with the six officers to not only work the cases together, but to also support each other.
“We watch out for each others’ mental health,” she said. “…We speak up if there’s something going on and being part of the SVU, we know about those resources.”
Ross said research has shown law enforcement suicides can be especially high and the officers who created the unit went into it knowing they would need to watch out for each other and speak up if necessary.
“Kid cases especially can be really hard,” she said. “That’s something we need to be careful of and aware of.”
Throughout her time with UPD and the SVU, Ross said her focus has always been on supporting the survivors and working to ensure “that our community is whole and safe for MSU and Bozeman.”
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.