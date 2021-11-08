Support Local Journalism


People walking into the Strand Union Building at Montana State University late Monday morning got a nose full of the smell of warm chili.

The scent was wafting across the building from one of the SUB ballrooms, where MSU’s Ceramics Guild was hosting its annual chili bowl sale. Attendees picked handmade bowls from two tables and got in line to get them filled with chili, including a special southwest chicken chili made by MSU President Waded Cruzado.

By 12:45 p.m., less than two hours after day one of the sale began, the club was running low on both chili and bowls.

“We’ve almost sold out today,” said Josh DeWeese, a professor and the interim director of MSU’s School of Art. “It’s great, we’re running out of bowls.”

The sale raises money for members of the Ceramics Guild, one of the many clubs in MSU’s art department. The money helps the guild send its members to the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts, where students can watch demonstrations, participate in workshops and meet ceramics artists from around the nation.

This year, NCECA is in Sacramento, California.

It also helps pay for wood for the university’s wood-fired kilns, the massive ovens where clay and ceramic art is fired.

To keep costs down, all of the chili (excluding the Cruzado special) was made by the ceramics guild members in one of MSU’s sterile kitchens. The guild paid for the ingredients and got some help from MSU catering to make sure it tasted as good as it made the SUB smell.

Carlos Palmer, the president of the MSU Ceramics Guild, said he and the other guild members planned to head back to the studio after the sale ended in the early afternoon to make and fire more bowls for the second and final day of the sale.

“We’ve had a good turnout,” Palmer said.

Palmer, a ceramics major, attended NCECA in Minneapolis in 2019 and said it was a great learning experience. It gives students the opportunity to meet working artists, Palmer said, and expand students’ views of what’s possible in the world of ceramics.

“It’s a national conference, but it starts getting us into the international scene, as well,” Palmer said.

The 2021 chili bowl sale is the first in-person sale since 2019. The 2020 sale was held online and ceramics guild members delivered the bowls to customers’ homes, but doing the event that way was more complicated and less personal than seeing people face-to-face, Palmer said.

Lily Choi, the vice president of the guild and a chemical engineering major, said the high volume of sales was exactly what she’d been hoping for.

Choi said all bowls for sale are thrown on the wheel, but that’s where the similarities end. The student artists use a huge variety of techniques and glazes and fire their pieces in different kinds of kilns, which affects the finished look of a piece of functional art.

Fellow guild member Amy Sanders, for instance, fired her bowls in a soda kiln, a massive oven that uses sodium oxide to add a unique finish to the pieces finished inside.

Sanders, a post-baccalaureate student, has gone to two NCECA conferences and said the conferences are an amazing opportunity for students to learn from a wide array of artists.

“It’s super nice to see and network with everyone” at the conferences, Sanders said.

Sanders said it was exciting to have so much interest in the sale, especially because she sometimes feels that not all people understand the work that goes into making a functional work of art.

“It’s a good feeling because I feel like ceramics is very under appreciated,” Sander said. “We’ve actually had a really amazing turnout.”

The second and final day of the MSU Ceramics Guild chili bowl sale is scheduled on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or however long supplies last — in SUB ballroom C.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

