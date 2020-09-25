Montana residents planning to apply to campuses in the Montana University System can now use a free central application.
The application, which launched on Sept. 18, allows in-state students to apply for all MUS campuses — including Montana State University and University of Montana — through one application instead of completing individual, college-specific ones.
“You give students the ability to cast a broader net without having to jump through the hoop over and over again,” said Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget and planning with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
The portal, ApplyMontana.mus.edu, has already received applications since its launch, according to Scott Lemmon, director of admission and enrollment strategies with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
Nonresidents will also be able to apply through the central application portal, with a fee of $30 per campus. Residents will be able to apply to as many campuses as they like for free.
Lemmon said it was important to remove the barriers, both administrative and financial, for first-generation college students and students from low-income households to apply.
“It’s going to save Montana residents a lot of time and money,” he said. “It’s an incredible resource for families.”
Trevor said there were about 40% of Montana high school graduates who don’t go on to further education, and the central application could increase the awareness of those students to the different opportunities within the Montana University System.
“We want to increase the percentage of Montana high school graduates in the schools,” he said.
There has been a decline in the number of Montana residents enrolling in state colleges for the last eight years, according to Trevor. In 2008, the state had 11,000 graduates compared to 9,000 graduates this last year, he said.
While it’s part of a nationwide decrease in the number of high school graduates, Trevor said MUS is hoping the central application and a student portal will make campuses more accessible to students in the state.
“Rather than having individual schools compete for the students, we’re laying out the menu of opportunities students have and removing the administrative barriers,” he said.
Lemmon and Trevor said the central application was part of a larger push to create an accessible portal for all MUS students, allowing applicants to compare tuition costs and explore different programs.
“It’ll be a one-stop-shop for students,” Lemmon said.
In addition to the application and financial aid information, the student portal will include information on how to transfer credits between campuses, too.
“The central app is one piece,” Lemmon said. “We’re removing barriers and providing opportunities for higher education to be a more streamlined and easy approach.”
Lemmon said the university system started working on the student portal, along with the application, in August 2019, and plans to launch it in early January.
Lemmon and Trevor said the Board of Regents have been working alongside the individual campuses from the beginning.
“We couldn’t do it without the boots on the ground expertise the campuses provide,” Trevor said.
Traci Ellig, spokesman for Montana State University, said it was important to streamline the application process for students and families who might be interested in more than one campus in the state.
“Removing the fee helps push the door a little more open for Montana students and their families,” Ellig said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.