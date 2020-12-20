Montana State University’s American Indian Hall has begun to take shape.
The above ground construction on the building started in the spring, and the 31,000-square-foot facility is on budget and on schedule to open in 2021, according to the university.
The university expects the building to be completed fall of next year, said MSU spokesperson Michael Becker
“The virus has had some impacts on supplies and staffing but contingencies for that were planned into the construction schedule,” he said.
Crews are working on installing structural panels and framing the building. Roofing is expected to start soon and work on the interior of the building will start in spring 2021, Becker said.
The building is designed to be a home to MSU’s Native American community and “a bridge between American Indian culture and other cultures on campus,” according to the university.
It will house the Native American studies offices, meeting areas for students, classrooms, an auditorium for lectures and tutoring, counseling and advising rooms.
The building was initially proposed in 2004, but it wasn’t until 2018 that the money was secured.
A large portion of the funding came from a $12 million pledge from the Kendeda Fund in 2018. The Associated Students of MSU also pledged to donate $2 million. The $20 million funding campaign was complete in December 2018 when Jim and Chris Scott of Billings and Terry and Patt Payne family of Missoula both gave $1 million.
The architect for the design is Bozeman’s ThinkOne Architecture. The general contractor is Swank Enterprises, which has offices in Billings, Missoula, Kalispell and Valier. Swank Enterprises also constructed MSU’s dining hall and MSU’s biosciences building.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.