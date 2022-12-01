Montana State University’s $78 million Student Wellness Center construction is on budget and on schedule, according to university officials.
The new facility, which broke ground in September 2021, is scheduled to finish by the end of 2023. The 150,000-square-foot building will house fitness facilities, an aquatic space, an expanded climbing wall and combined spaces for mental and physical health services.
“Incorporating students’ recreational health and mental health services into the Student Wellness Center lets us offer a more holistic or integrative approach to student wellbeing that contributes to our students’ overall academic success,” MSU spokesman Michael Becker said.
It was designed by Missoula-based MMW Architects and RDG Planning and Design, with construction by Jackson Contracting Group.
Steel work and steel framing are under way in some portions of the building, including those that will house student health services and counseling services, according to Becker. HVAC, electrical, plumbing and fire suppression systems are being installed in other areas.
Framing and sheathing for the area that will house the gym, courts and climbing wall is underway and excavation for the pool area has started.
“It is a lot of activity site-wide,” Becker said. “It’s all coming along pretty well.”
The construction will continue through the winter as weather allows, according to Becker.
The new building will be larger than the previous gym with a multi-story section on the west side that will house University Health Partners, counseling services and laboratories for the College of Education, Health and Human Development courses.
“Whereas we had a building that was mostly on one floor with limited second floor parts throughout the gym, now that western portion will have multiple floors that will offer those student services and have its own entryway,” Becker said.
Becker said the project will be a much-needed upgrade for the university’s student health services and counseling services which have long operated out of the Swingle building for decades. The building was last renovated in 1970.
“The staff operating out of Swingle have been doing a great job serving our campus and our students for years but a decade of consistent enrollment growth, that makes it hard, especially when the need for student medical services and counseling and psychological services has only grown,” he said.
While the Board of Regents initially approved the plans for the wellness center at $60 million in May 2020, MSU returned in August 2021 to request an additional $18 million in spending authority. The university was receiving construction bids over the initial estimate due to construction inflation.
“That was attributed to higher rising construction costs,” Becker said. “That’s where the budget sits and that’s where we foresee it sitting through the rest of the project.”
The project has not been funded using tuition or taxpayer money, Becker said, but through insurance from the collapsed roof and a student fee approved by the MSU student body in 2020.
People are excited to see the building reopen, with the gym housed in long-term temporary domes since the collapse of the old building’s roof in 2019.
“To be able to get the students back and have fitness classes and recreational opportunities inside of a permanent structure is going to be great for them overall because we know that maintain a healthy body contributes to better performance in the classroom, better mental health and better health overall,” Becker said.
