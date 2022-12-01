Let the news come to you

Montana State University’s $78 million Student Wellness Center construction is on budget and on schedule, according to university officials.

The new facility, which broke ground in September 2021, is scheduled to finish by the end of 2023. The 150,000-square-foot building will house fitness facilities, an aquatic space, an expanded climbing wall and combined spaces for mental and physical health services.

“Incorporating students’ recreational health and mental health services into the Student Wellness Center lets us offer a more holistic or integrative approach to student wellbeing that contributes to our students’ overall academic success,” MSU spokesman Michael Becker said.


