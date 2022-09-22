MSU Wild
A student walks to class at Montana State University on Wednesday.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

For the first time, Montana State University’s research spending topped $200 million for the most recent fiscal year.

It marks the fourth straight year the university has set a record in its research expenditures, which it annually reports to the National Science Foundation.

It’s the first time in state history that a higher education institute’s research spending reached $200 million, according to the university. The $200 million benchmark was a goal set in the university’s strategic plan, with the intention of reaching it by 2024.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

