For the first time, Montana State University’s research spending topped $200 million for the most recent fiscal year.
It marks the fourth straight year the university has set a record in its research expenditures, which it annually reports to the National Science Foundation.
It’s the first time in state history that a higher education institute’s research spending reached $200 million, according to the university. The $200 million benchmark was a goal set in the university’s strategic plan, with the intention of reaching it by 2024.
In a news release, the university’s Vice President for Research and Economic Development Alison Harmon said the record in research spending was a testament to MSU’s high quality faculty.
“The vast majority of these dollars come from the federal government and are won through incredibly competitive granting processes,” she said.
Federal money from agencies like NASA, the National Science Foundation and the departments of Defense and Agriculture accounted for 89% of the expenditures. About 8% came from private sources and 3% from state sources.
About 516 MSU faculty and staff have been named investigators on grant projects, according to the university.
In the last fiscal year, the university received 672 new grants totaling almost $121 million. It includes research money that can be used within various timeframes, including over multiple years.
Out of MSU’s individual colleges, the College of Agriculture reported the largest expenditure, at almost $46 million. Second largest was the College of Letters and Sciences with $22 million and the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering with $18 million.
Research spending has been a high priority for the university, as it has looked to maintain its R1 designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, which sets MSU as having very high research activity.
Some of that research includes a $4 million grant from the USDA to study wheat data with producers; $6.4 million from the NSF and Department of Energy for three projects to study refining natural oils from algae into plastics and vehicle fuels; and a $1.1 million National Institutes of Health grant to a team in the College of Education, Health and Human Development to collaborate with three tribal colleges to diversify the biosciences fields.
Harmon said the research output of the university makes a difference to the state.
“Research dollars help Montana State fulfill its land-grant mission by supporting the learning experience of students at all levels, providing resources for community engagement and allowing our faculty to reach their full potential in scholarship,” Harmon said.
