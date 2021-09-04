Montana State University's research spending breaks record at $193 million By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana Hall is pictured on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University’s annual research spending broke yet another record for the third year in a row, topping $193 million in the past year.The university topped its previous record research spending from the previous year of $167 million, a 16% increase. It marks about a decade of annual research spending for the university more than $100 million.“As far as the pandemic itself goes, we saw a lot of our faculty members get creative in their approaches and how they could pivot their research,” said Jason Carter, the university’s vice president for research, economic development and graduate education. “… It did create challenges but also opportunity as well.” The long-term impacts of COVID-19 on research still remains uncertain, Carter said. But for the immediate future, the university saw a 21% increase in new research funding awards.MSU research received 672 new grants equaling about $121 million, an increase of 21% from the previous year, which will be spent over several years. The university estimates 516 faculty and staff were investigators on grant projects in the past year, according to the university.“During that downtime (this past year), when they were not in the field, they used that time strategically to write more grants,” Carter said. “We’re seeing the fruits of that.”There were a few factors that contributed to such a strong research-spending year, Carter said. One was geography, with the east and west coasts hit with a high number COVID-19 cases early in the pandemic. While the university slowed research down, it was able to quickly put in place mitigation strategies to allow researchers to continue their work.“We did benefit from being in the interior,” he said.Another factor was the wide variety of research projects at the university.“The fact that we had a really robust and balanced funding portfolio helped us to weather the storm of sorts that we had in this past year,” Carter said.The College of Agriculture spent the most research money at almost $46 million, followed by the College of Letters and Sciences at $22 million and the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering at $18 million, according to the university.During a Faculty Senate meeting on Wednesday, MSU President Waded Cruzado thanked faculty for their work to get repeatedly surpass previous research spending records. She reminded them of a goal faculty had previously identified in the strategic plan to reach $150 million in annual research spending by 2024. The university surpassed that with a few years to go.”As important as that metric is, it only tells part of the story,” Cruzado said. “... What I really like is the culture of discovery it fosters.”The university received two grants from the National Science Foundation totaling $1.5 million, which supports to purchase of state-of-the-art research equipment. The grants helped MSU buy a custom-made microscope for the Center for Biofilm Engineering and an instrument for the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility.The university highlighted several research projects from the past year.One was a $3.5 million award from the Army Research Lab to a team led by researcher Lee Spangler to develop a new generation of batteries that will charge faster and hold more power.A $1 million National Science Foundation grant is funding a project by researcher Vanessa Simonds to develop programs for improving water quality on the Crow Indian Reservation.NASA awarded a $750,000 grant to a team led by MSU physicist Amy Reines to study the origins of supermassive black holes.MSU also continued its Carnegie ranking as one of 131 universities nationwide with “very high research activity” — the top category and a point of pride for the university. It is the only university in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota to get the highest ranking in research.The university maintained that status from 2006 to 2015, until it was lowered to the middle ranking. It rejoined the top category in 2019 after a concerted effort by faculty and university administrators to prioritize the return.It's one of only two universities in the country that ranks as having both very high research activity and very high undergraduate enrollment.It's a sign, Carter said, of the important role undergraduate students play in research projects at MSU."Research is a great venue for discovery-based learning and it forces the students to think creatively and to stumble sometimes and make mistakes and learn from those mistakes," Carter said. "You get that from research, it's a phenomenal learning tool." Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 