Montana State University’s International Food Bazaar will return to Bozeman next Wednesday, following the event’s three-year hiatus during the pandemic.
The public event will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 15, in MSU’s Rendezvous Dining Pavilion and Miller Dining Commons.
A tradition of over 30 years, the gathering will feature MSU international students and chefs serving traditional food from their home countries. In the past, nearly 3,000 people have attended the gathering.
The university’s 400-plus international students represent over 70 countries, said Holly Jeide, immigration and compliance specialist for the MSU office of international programs.
The richness and culture that international students bring to Bozeman deserves to be celebrated, Jeide said.
“The reality of being in the Rocky Mountain West is that it’s not a hugely diverse area — but this is an incredible way to highlight diversity,” Jeide said. “It’s an opportunity for two-way exchange and for people to interact with the wider community.”
International students come to MSU so that professors can teach them, Jeide said. But the bazaar provides a chance for the students to teach others about their own lives, she said.
The bazaar will feature everyday street food from over 20 countries, including lamb and feta flatbread from Greece, beef tamales from Mexico, and kheer rice pudding from Nepal.
Admission for one dining hall costs $20, while a ticket for both buildings is $30.
Children’s tickets are discounted— $8 for ages 3 to 6 and $15 for ages 7 to 12.
Children under 2 are free, and MSU students can access the bazaar with a single meal swipe.
People can purchase tickets at the door or in advance at Room 267 in the Strand Union Building or either dining hall.
On-campus parking will be available in lots 4, 5, 7, 19 on Wednesday after 4 p.m.
Proceeds will go back to MSU’s geographic-based student associations, Jeide said. The event is not a huge money maker, but the money will help sustain the activities of international student groups.
“Food is generally the great equalizer,” Jeide said. “We all have food that’s special to us… sitting down to share a meal is a great way to connect with other cultures.”
