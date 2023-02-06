Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State University’s International Food Bazaar will return to Bozeman next Wednesday, following the event’s three-year hiatus during the pandemic.

The public event will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 15, in MSU’s Rendezvous Dining Pavilion and Miller Dining Commons.

A tradition of over 30 years, the gathering will feature MSU international students and chefs serving traditional food from their home countries. In the past, nearly 3,000 people have attended the gathering.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.