Montana State University's food pantry saw more demand during pandemic By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University’s food pantry saw increased demand during last school year, up almost fivefold compared to pre-pandemic times.In its fourth year, the Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry serves university students, staff and faculty experiencing food insecurity with supplemental and emergency food.Before the pandemic, it averaged around 350 users each school year, from August to July. But last year, 1,700 individuals used the pantry from August 2020 to July 2021 — increasing almost five times. “This year was definitely one of those years where there was a significant increase and it has opened up conversations on how to address those needs,” said Marci Torres, director of the Office of Health Advancement.Torres said it’s hard to know exactly what caused the increase, but it’s likely due to a multitude of factors, including financial struggles caused by the pandemic, increased cost of living in Bozeman, general food insecurity and rising awareness of the food pantry’s services.“Basic needs are called basic needs for a reason,” Torres said.The food pantry has been able to keep up with the increase in need from the MSU community due to the support of its donors and partners like the university’s bookstore and culinary services, Torres said.“We have some pretty amazing people in our community ... when things get tough, people step up,” she said.The majority of the food pantry users have been students, Torres said, but she didn’t have an exact breakdown.As an arm of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, Bounty of the Bridgers also receives support from the organization, including food rescues from Rosauers and Costco.Food insecurity has become a national issue but some people might not realize the issue extends to Bozeman. Torres said the food pantry is a great way to not only provide a need to students but is an opportunity to bring awareness to the issue. “It’s a larger conversation to say ‘we need to look at this even closer and see how we need to address this to make sure students are having their basic needs met,’” Torres said.The food pantry also offers food security support scholarships, which provide undergraduate and graduate students with a commuter meal plan for the campus dining facilities.The number of applicants has risen in the last year, too. In spring 2021 semester, the Office of Health Advancement received around 365 applications. This fall semester it received 498 applications, a more than 36% increase.Torres wasn’t sure of the exact number the program was able to fund this semester but she knew it was over 300 students.To help meet the food needs of all students, the pantry also launched a snack pack program this semester. With 17 locations across campus, students who might not have money to get food between classes can grab a prepackaged assortment of snacks at the locations.“If a student is in need of a snack because they’re not able to feed themselves all day long, it helps out with those simple needs,” Torres said. “… That’s been really popular.”Like many other places, the food pantry has had its own staffing challenges in the past year. The pantry typically has at least one student worker, but they’re limited in how many hours they can work. It is sometimes hard to staff the Saturday pop-up pantry held at the Family Graduate Housing Community Center.Bounty of the Bridgers accepts financial donations online and in-person donations of nonperishable food and toiletries.While the food pantry can’t accept donations of refrigerated or frozen foods, Torres said they are in the process of moving to an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible location that would also allow the pantry to collect perishable items.In the same building as their current location at 1102 South Sixth Avenue, the space needs renovations before the food pantry can move. Bounty of the Bridgers is hoping to raise between $75,000 and $100,000.Torres also encouraged people to get ready for November’s Can the Griz food drive, with the items canned goods donated on campus going to Bounty of the Bridgers. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Economics University Student Snack Marci Torres Bounty Canned Goods Need Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 2 hrs ago Business Casino, dance club fill former Zebra Cocktail Lounge space in the Bozeman Hotel 3 hrs ago Politics Zinke, Neumann lead fundraising for Montana's new congressional seat 6 hrs ago Environment Wildlife managers remove grizzly traps after dumpster-raiding bears elude capture in the Paradise Valley 9 hrs ago Law Helena hospital says doctors 'threatened' by public officials over ivermectin request 10 hrs ago City Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Oct 18, 2021 What to read next City Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 Business Casino, dance club fill former Zebra Cocktail Lounge space in the Bozeman Hotel Politics Zinke, Neumann lead fundraising for Montana's new congressional seat Environment Wildlife managers remove grizzly traps after dumpster-raiding bears elude capture in the Paradise Valley Law Helena hospital says doctors 'threatened' by public officials over ivermectin request City Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Lack of leadership to blame for COVID-19 surge Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Cunningham committed to making Bozeman better Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Editorial: The opening of Montana State's American Indian Hall is worthy of celebration Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Guest column: One path forward in the Bozeman housing crunch Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Posted: Oct. 18, 2021