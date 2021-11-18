Montana State University's College of Nursing named for couple who gave $101 million donation By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A Montana State University nursing student wears scrubs while listening to a press conference announcing a $101 million philanthropic gift given to MSU College of Nursing on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. MSU says the donation will be the "largest gift to a university nursing program in U.S. history and the largest philanthropic gift in Montana history". Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Robyn Jones, co-founder of Goosehead Insurance Inc., speaks during a press conference announcing a $101 million philanthropic gift given by the the Joneses to the MSU College of Nursing on Aug. 30. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University’s college of nursing will be known as the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing, named after the people who donated $101 million to the college this year.The Board of Regents unanimously approved naming the college after the Joneses during its Thursday meeting.“From the regents, we very much appreciate the vision you’ve brought to this investment,” said Chair Casey Lozar to Mark and Robyn, who appeared by video in the meeting. “… We very much appreciate you seeing the university system and Montana State as a great place to invest.” In initial conversations with Mark and Robyn Jones, MSU President Waded Cruzado said it was clear they wanted to explore options to “make a transformational impact.”“Today, of course, health care and access to health care is an important problem to solve,” Cruzado said.Cruzado said the Joneses were not only investors but committed to the project. The university has started holding multiple committee meetings on plans for the College of Nursing every other week and Robyn Jones has attended every meeting virtually, she said.While they were appreciative of the recognition, Mark said, “that’s not why we made the investment. We just were looking for an opportunity to help and make a difference.” Mark said Cruzado and College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon were people that he and Robyn felt could carry out the vision of bringing health care to all Montanans who need it.The university announced the gift from the Joneses — founders of Goosehead Insurance Inc. and part-time Montana residents — in late August. The funds are slated to go toward expanding its College of Nursing facilities across the state, creating a scholarship fund, developing a nurse midwifery program and establishing five endowed professorships.At the time of the gift, Robyn Jones said she hoped the donation would help to meet a critical need for health care workers in Montana and address some of the challenges the state faces in areas of mental health, aging population, substance abuse and prenatal care.According to the university’s projections, the college plans to meet the state’s projected nursing shortage by 2030.In a September meeting, the Board of Regents approved MSU to begin spending the funds, authorizing spending $10 million to begin planning and drafting preliminary designs for new nursing facilities. The facilities are planned for the college’s existing campuses in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.“The investment is going to have such a huge impact in our state and we appreciate your selflessness and your vision,” Lozar told the Joneses. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robyn Jones Waded Cruzado University Mark And Robyn Jones College Of Nursing Montana State University Board Of Regents Casey Lozar Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Daines introduces bill to increase pay for people with disabilities 1 hr ago News Big Sky housing program that incentivized long-term rentals housed 58 locals in three months 1 hr ago City Bozeman subdivision review process tweaked to fit state law 2 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University's College of Nursing named for couple who gave $101 million donation 2 hrs ago City Bozeman vaccine incentive program yields low turnout 2 hrs ago Politics Williams faces questions in confirmation hearing for U.S. Fish and Wildlife director 6 hrs ago What to read next Business Daines introduces bill to increase pay for people with disabilities News Big Sky housing program that incentivized long-term rentals housed 58 locals in three months City Bozeman subdivision review process tweaked to fit state law Montana State University Montana State University's College of Nursing named for couple who gave $101 million donation City Bozeman vaccine incentive program yields low turnout Politics Williams faces questions in confirmation hearing for U.S. Fish and Wildlife director Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Carleton, Albert E. Posted: Nov. 18, 2021 Mantel, Sarah Jean Posted: Nov. 17, 2021 Mental health during pandemic benefited by exercise, Montana State University researchers find Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Montana State players maximizing academic opportunities with extra year of college Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Latest Local Daines introduces bill to increase pay for people with disabilities 1 hr ago Big Sky housing program that incentivized long-term rentals housed 58 locals in three months 1 hr ago Bozeman subdivision review process tweaked to fit state law 2 hrs ago Montana State University's College of Nursing named for couple who gave $101 million donation 2 hrs ago