Montana State University’s annual powwow will be held in-person this week, the first time since the pandemic started.
The powwow, hosted by the university’s American Indian Council, will begin Friday at 6 p.m. with the grand entry at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, continuing Saturday afternoon and evening.
“It’s really exciting. It’s going to be great to have people back together and friends and families coming back together,” said Naomi Redfield, co-president of the American Indian Council and member of the Crow Nation. “It hasn’t felt like the school year without it.”
Redfield’s co-president is Cheyenne Whiteman, a member of the Crow Nation. Redfield, a senior at MSU, said she’s looking forward to see everyone gathering together again.
“It is really important because powwows are all about getting families involved and being able to be culturally involved in your own heritage,” she said.
The powwow is considered one of the largest in the state, with upward of 800 people attending pre-pandemic, according to Redfield. It’s especially important for the Indigenous students on campus, she said.
“Dancing is a way we keep our culture alive all these years,” Redfield said. “Some of them are for healing and after these last two years of COVID going on, we need this.”
Growing up powwows were an annual event for Redfield and her family, calling it a “therapeutic” experience.
“Tribes and nations come together and they dance their dances from their own tribes. Every tribe, with their dances, they have a history and a meaning to it,” she said.
With MSU’s American Indian Council representing 57 tribal nations on campus, Redfield said, the powwow will highlight the diverse group of nations coming together.
Redfield wanted people to know that everyone is invited to the powwow.
“It’s not just for Indigenous people,” she said. “We want everyone to come and be involved in it.”
This year, Redfield hopes to join the inner tribal dance on Saturday.
Miss Indian MSU is Maleeya KnowsHisGun, a member of the Crow Nation. The powwow’s host drum group will be Wild Rose of the Yakama Nation from Toppenish, Washington. The head woman dancer is Tavia Torralba from the Crow Nation, and the head man dancer is Valor Killsback from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.
Throughout the event, there will be over 20 arts and crafts vendors and seven nonprofit vendors.
Other events are scheduled alongside the powwow. An annual basketball tournament will start Thursday and run through Saturday, and the Presidential American Indian alumni brunch will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in MSU’s American Indian Hall.
A fun run, with 5K, mile and walking categories will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, starting at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse parking lot. Registration is $20 and starts at 8 a.m. the day of the race, with the first 30 participants receiving a free T-shirt.