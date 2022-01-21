Montana State University students returned to classes on Wednesday amid a continued wave of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County.
Many of the university’s safety procedures from last semester, including a mask requirement and isolation and quarantine housing for students, remain in place.
In a letter sent to students and employees a week before classes started, university president Waded Cruzado said the mask requirement was in place for all campus buildings, except the fitness center.
“The Omicron variant is prevalent in Bozeman and Gallatin County and there are an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases in our community,” Cruzado wrote.
The university would move forward “balancing public health considerations as well as the education needs of our students,” Cruzado wrote.
It was important for the university to keep its mask requirement in place, Cruzado wrote, because of the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant and to avoid straining the capacity of Bozeman’s one hospital.
“We will do our part to avoid a situation in which an excessive number of COVID-19 cases strains our hospital capacity, affecting the ability of our students, faculty, staff and community members to receive other types of care, such as surgeries, treatments for cancers or hospitalization for injury or illness unrelated to COVID-19,” she wrote.
While students coming back from different parts of the country brings the risk of increased infections, MSU spokesman Michael Becker said, the university couldn’t be seen as the chief driver of infections in Bozeman.
“The people who pass through Bozeman on any given day is significant,” he said. “… The data shows that infections are here.”
The university was taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including providing vaccines, free tests and requiring masks, Becker said.
The university’s symptomatic student testing site administered 200 antigen tests between Tuesday and Thursday, with a positivity rate of 24%, according to Becker. That doesn’t include tests students, staff, and faculty sought outside of the university’s testing site.
In the last month, University Student Health Partners administered 70 PCR tests.
The university hasn’t been impacted by any of the COVID-19 test supply issues happening across the country, Becker said.
Earlier this month, the Gallatin City-County Health Department stopped reporting out positive cases associated with MSU or K-12 schools in the county. It now reports cases by age group.
As of Thursday, there were 883 active cases among residents between the ages of 18 and 29.
As cases remain high in Gallatin County, more adults are needing to quarantine or isolate, impacting staffing in many businesses and K-12 schools.
While MSU was seeing challenges with people isolating or quarantining at home, it was working through those as best as it could, Becker said.
“A lot of folks are picking up a lot of extra work for folks who can’t make it into the office,” he said, adding the university was appreciative of the hard work of its faculty and staff.
In the last month, MSU held four COVID-19 vaccine clinics and administered 177 shots, according to Becker. It plans to hold two clinics in the Student Union Building each week in the month of February.
The university will also rely on its isolation and quarantine housing for on-campus students. With the capacity to hold roughly 120 students, Becker said MSU was confident their system would see them through the spring semester.
While he knew there were a few students in isolation, he didn’t have exact number on how many.
On Friday, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, which is a program of MSU’s College of Arts and Architecture, decided to cancel its upcoming winter tour due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Becker said it was a decision made by the organizers of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, and, in situations like that, event organizers were making decisions based on what they felt was right for the event.
The university remained committed to being in person this semester, with on-campus events and cultural opportunities, he said.