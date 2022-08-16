As Montana State University prepares for the start of the fall semester at the end of August, it is planning a series of events for returning and new students.
MSU Debut, which started around a decade ago, and coincides with move-in weekend on Aug. 20 and the first few weeks of classes.
While the events have changed in scale and scope over the years, the goal of connecting students and building community has stayed the same, said Chris Pruden, student engagement and leadership adviser.
The series of events will launch with a hypnotist on Aug. 20 and culminate in the MSU Debut concert on Sept. 16. The artist has yet to be announced but the concert will be held on Jake Jabs Lawn at 7 p.m.
One new event this year will be a movie night on the Romney Oval Lawn on Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The scheduled movie is the newest installment in the Harry Potter universe, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” A handful of food trucks will also be onsite, with MSU footing the bill for students’ meals.
Pruden said it will also be an opportunity for students to hang out on the Romney lawn again, which has been inaccessible due to the construction and renovation around Romney Hall.
In addition to some of the larger events like the concert, the planning group also scheduled smaller activities for students who might be more drawn to those, Pruden said.
“(Those are) more focused on students who want to have a small community building experience,” Pruden said. “We want to make sure their life at MSU is really holistic and not just focused on academics.”
Catapalooza, the annual club and business fair, will be on Aug. 22 on the Centennial Mall and Romney Oval from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 350 vendors are scheduled to be there.
The annual M photo of all incoming freshman will be on Aug. 23 at the Bobcat Stadium and Kagy Practice Field from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. President Waded Cruzado is scheduled to speak to the students, according to Pruden.
“That will be a great welcoming event for students to be exposed to university leadership and have an inspiring message from the president,” Pruden said.
Other events include a first day of class ice cream party on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Centennial Mall; a trivia night on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. in the SUB Ballrooms; a volunteer day on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and singing bingo on September 7 at 7 p.m. in the SUB Ballrooms.
Gold Rush, the Bobcats’ first home game of the season, will be Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
The annual Rockin the M event will continue this year, with students refreshing the large white ”M” on the hillside overlooking town from the south end of the Bridger Mountains. The university will provide lunch and transportation while students paint new rocks on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pruden said Bozeman residents hiking the M trail are encouraged to help out by carrying provided rocks up to the M in the week leading up to the event. Signage at the trailhead will have more details, he said.
Pruden, who works with students on a daily basis, said he often hears from them that one of their first memories at MSU is attending one of the Debut events and it inspired them to stay engaged and involved with campus activities.
“There’s a lot of continuity in those experiences and its carries through and it’s really powerful,” he said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.