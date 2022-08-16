MSU Wild, Montana Hall File
Students walk through campus near Montana Hall on Nov. 29.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

As Montana State University prepares for the start of the fall semester at the end of August, it is planning a series of events for returning and new students.

MSU Debut, which started around a decade ago, and coincides with move-in weekend on Aug. 20 and the first few weeks of classes.

While the events have changed in scale and scope over the years, the goal of connecting students and building community has stayed the same, said Chris Pruden, student engagement and leadership adviser.

