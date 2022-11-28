The lighting event will move to the south side of Montana Hall this year, on the Malone Centennial Mall. It was previously held on the north side of the building.
The move creates additional space for both attendees and the performers. It’s also symbolic, said James Tobin, MSU events manager.
“It brings people together to the middle of campus,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to bring people to the heart of campus.”
In addition to Cruzado and Champ, the MSU Spirit Squad, the drum line and leaders of Associated Students of MSU will be in attendance. The School of Music’s Montanans and the newly formed Champ’s Children’s Choir — children from the Child Development Center and ASMSU day care — will provide holiday music.
“It’s one of the events that kicks off the holidays on campus,” Tobin said.
There will also be refreshments like hot chocolate, apple cider, cookies and cotton candy. The event, free and open to anyone, typically draws between 300 to 500 people, according to Tobin. Bozeman residents, students, employees and their families all attend the event.
“Montana State University and the Bozeman community have a number of traditions we love observing throughout the year,” Cruzado said in a news release. “As the nights get longer and the year comes to close, it’s important to come together to celebrate and appreciate the things that bring us together as a Bobcat community.”
There will also be a mini-parade led by the spirit squad and band just before the program starts, according to Tobin. The group will start from the Strand Union Building and travel to the south side of Montana Hall, including Cruzado and Champ in horse-drawn sleigh.
“They’re coming into it with a grand entrance,” Tobin said.
Campus will offer free parking in all non-reserved spaces after 4:30 p.m.