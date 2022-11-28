Lights On Montana Hall

The Montanans lead the crowd in carols after turning on the lights at the second annual tradition of Lights On Montana Hall on Dec. 7, 2016.

 MSU photo

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State University will kick off the holiday season at its annual Montana Hall lighting, with a few changes.

The seventh annual event is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. It will be held on a different side of the building, with President Waded Cruzado and MSU mascot Champ slated to arrive on a horse-drawn sleigh.

The lighting event will move to the south side of Montana Hall this year, on the Malone Centennial Mall. It was previously held on the north side of the building.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.