Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing received a $3.9 million grant to offer mobile health clinics to rural areas that both train nursing students and provide much needed care.

The four-year grant from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration is an expansion of rural mobile health clinics the university has hosted over the last four years.

“We’re upscaling the project we had for the last four years,” said Laura Larsson, an MSU nursing professor who is leading the grant.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

