Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing received a $3.9 million grant to offer mobile health clinics to rural areas that both train nursing students and provide much needed care.
The four-year grant from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration is an expansion of rural mobile health clinics the university has hosted over the last four years.
“We’re upscaling the project we had for the last four years,” said Laura Larsson, an MSU nursing professor who is leading the grant.
The grant has an emphasis on the mobile training health clinic model, which sees nursing students and professionals — who also act as supervisors for the students — working in a team and traveling to areas with limited access to care.
For the initial four years of the clinics, the mobile health teams were only open to undergraduate students. With this new funding, Larsson said, the program can accept graduate students and students from a variety of professions, including behavioral and mental health.
While the cost of travel for many MSU students was a barrier to participation, the grant makes it possible for students to travel to other areas of the state by covering transportation and housing during their field stay, Larsson said.
Over the course of the four-year grant, which started on July 1, Larsson estimates around 600 MSU students could participate in the clinics. The money will also allow students and faculty from all of the nursing college’s campuses to participate, including Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula and Kalispell.
The campuses will partner with Indigenous or rural counties in the state, ranging from Northern Cheyenne Nation, Blackfeet Nation, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Nation and Ravalli County.
Larsson said they group is still in the partnership building phase and welcomes people who might be interested in participating to reach out.
“We wrote the grant with partnerships with four Indian nations but that is not a closed group,” Larsson said. “We have four full years to see where the road takes us and we want people to feel included and at liberty to call us and see how we might be able to partner with them.”
The goal is also to expand the type of providers who partner to attend the clinics, Larsson said Additional providers attending clinics include art therapy and resiliency training for those recovering from trauma and behavioral and developmental health providers.
“We’re growing the list of where we go and continue to expand the numbers and types of providers that go with us,” she said.
For this next school year, there are 15 clinics scheduled as of early September. MSU nursing students involved in the clinics will conduct physical exams, immunizations and health and developmental screenings including vision, hearing, blood pressure and BMI screenings.
The mobile health clinic teams usually consist of one dental hygienist, one clinical nurse faculty, health services coordinators and anywhere from two to 15 MSU students depending on the student’s schedules and the kind of clinic.
For the late spring and summer clinics focused on completing children’s physicals, 75 to 80 nursing students might be involved. Other clinics including Head Start classrooms are better served by having less nursing students involved.
Nursing students will typically have two days in the field bookended by travel days on either side.
Larsson said MSU students receive multicultural training prior to the clinics, and is a valuable opportunity for many of the students to work in a culture outside of their own.
“Our American Indian nursing students do that every day in their work with the majority culture population but for our majority culture population, they get that chance (in the mobile clinics),” she said.
Larsson said some students worry that they might miss out on a chance to work in the emergency room or do a clinical rotation if they sign up for the mobile clinics but by the time they return they’re thankful they took the opportunity.
“These experiences are really confidence boosters for them,” Larsson said. “The repetition in being in those situations, being able to do not just good work but essential work, they get a great sense of satisfaction from that.”
The impacts from the mobile clinic expansion and the $101 million donation from Mark and Robyn Jones are connected, according to Larsson.
Recently, there’s been a shift in health care toward an emphasis on social justice, community, and broader access to care. MSU’s college of nursing, from its dean to donors like the Joneses to the mobile clinic grant, reflect that shift, Larsson said.
“Curriculum, grant writing, research, outreach and funding all march to the same tune,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.