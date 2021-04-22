Chants of “We demand you halt evictions” and “Hey Waded, step off it, put people over profit” echoed Thursday afternoon in front of Montana State University’s Montana Hall.
A crowd of about 100 students and faculty members gathered in front of the building housing MSU President Waded Cruzado’s office to demand the university halt the evictions of 78 renters from its Family and Graduate Housing.
“This is about doing the right thing … creating an environment where all students and staff feel supported,” said Tenzin Phuntsog, a speaker at the rally and a MSU film professor.
Phuntsog, who lives in Family and Graduate Housing and faces eviction, told the gathered audience that the average pay in Bozeman is 20% under the national average but the cost of housing is 70% above the national average.
The employee housing, offered at a lower rate than Bozeman’s market level, helps some MSU staff afford the high cost of living in the area.
Tenzin Phuntsog and Emma Bode speak to a crowd of about 100 at a walkout protesting Montana State University's decision to evict 78 families from Family and Graduate Housing on April 22, 2021, on MSU's Centennial Mall.
“Academia provides paths of entry to all walks of life,” he said. “For that to be taken away, it will impact all of us.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents have faced few housing options and increased rent costs.
MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig said the university knows the challenges of the Bozeman housing market and employees were given nine months notice to find alternative housing.
“Nearly half of them have done so,” Ellig said.
“… We certainly understand the housing market is challenging, but it is orders of magnitude more challenging for students.”
Jordan Machado, a graduate housing resident, and Emma Bode, an event organizer, speak to a crowd of about 100 people at a walkout protesting Montana State University's decision to evict 78 families from Family and Graduate Housing on April 22, 2021, on MSU's Centennial Mall.
The university said there were over 198 graduate students on a waiting list for campus housing, and the availability of housing could mean the difference between a student choosing to attend MSU or not.
Even with advance notice, many critics of the evictions have said faculty and staff are struggling to find affordable options with many of them considering relocating outside of Bozeman.
Roughly 100 people staged a walk out to protest Montana State University's decision to evict 78 families from Family and Graduate Housing on April 22, 2021, on MSU's Centennial Mall.
Marlayla Bennett, a student at MSU, said she has heard from two custodians in her dormitory who live in Family and Graduate Housing. One has already left the community and another reported they might end up living in their vehicle if they can’t find housing soon.
Although the university does not release housing demographic numbers, students, staff and community organizers have said the Family and Graduate housing neighborhood is one of the most diverse in Bozeman, and that evicting those faculty and staff members will disproportionately affect Black, Indigenous and people of color in the area.
Travis Boyer is an MSU student who rents in Family and Graduate Housing with his wife, Abbey, who’s a professor at the university. They were not asked to move because Travis is a student. They said they’ve heard from neighbors who are people of color who’ve received eviction letters and are worried they won’t find the same diversity in other Bozeman neighborhoods.
Roughly 100 people staged a walk out to protest Montana State University's decision to evict 78 families from Family and Graduate Housing on April 22, 2021, on MSU's Centennial Mall.
Karenna Doctor, a student organizer for the event, said “I’m a Latina student on campus and I think it’s really important to support our low-income and diverse communities in Bozeman and these evictions are in direct opposition of that.”
Doctor said she would like to see the university consider other possibilities, including renovating and expanding student housing on campus or change the freshman living on campus requirements.
Another organizer said the diversity of that neighborhood is valuable and is something to be supported and preserved.
When asked about the impact the evictions could have on residents of color in the area, Ellig said the university’s No. 1 concern is students.
“International and BIPOC students could have lived in these units over the past eight-plus years, but we will never know because they’ve been occupied by employees,” he said, using an abbreviation for Black, Indigenous and people of color.
A volunteer hands out noisemakers at a walkout to protest Montana State University's decision to evict 78 families from Family and Graduate Housing on April 22, 2021, on MSU's Centennial Mall.
Jordan Machado, a student who lives in Family and Graduate Housing, said as soon as the eviction notices were sent, her neighborhood became “lifeless and dull” as affected renters worried about where they would move.
“It doesn’t facilitate a healthy learning environment,” she said, citing impacts to course offerings.
Machado said the university is so focused on adding more students that it’s actively driving faculty and staff out of town.
Both student and local groups organized the event, including Sunrise Gallatin Valley, Bozeman Democratic Socialist of America, Bozeman United for Racial Justice and Forward Montana.
“The university feels that this decision is something that benefits students because it’s providing more housing opportunities. While that’s true, it also harms students in decreased course options and as quality faculty leave MSU in search of other opportunities,” said Emma Bode, Bozeman field manager with Forward Montana.
Organizer Emma Bode speaks to a crowd of about 100 people at a walkout protesting Montana State University's decision to evict 78 families from Family and Graduate Housing on April 22, 2021, on MSU's Centennial Mall.
Bode, who is an alum of MSU, said she has seen the student enrollment increases at the university in recent years.
“That’s a great thing for MSU, it shows people want to be there,” she said. “But we haven’t seen an equivalent or proportional increase in the investment into faculty and staff at MSU and students are noticing that.”
As of Thursday afternoon, a letter to Cruzado demanding a halt of evictions and a living wage for employees had over 650 signatures, according to Bode.
In a statement, the university said there are only two sources of revenue to increase faculty salaries, student tuition and taxpayer dollars from the Montana Legislature. Over the past decade, it has seen salary increases of 2% per year.
“To demand higher faculty salaries is to demand an increase of tuition on our students,” the university said, adding tuition rates were under the authority of the Montana Board of Regents.
The university said student tuition, primarily from undergraduates, is used to subsidize the low rent rates for those units. With student demand for housing exceeding MSU’s supply, the university “cannot prioritize employees over students. Nor can we choose winners and loser among our 3,500 employees.”
Roughly 100 people staged a walkout to protest Montana State University's decision to evict 78 families from Family and Graduate Housing on April 22, 2021, on MSU's Centennial Mall.
Of the 78 renters who received eviction letters, the university said there are about 40 employees still living in Family and Graduate Housing. Their deadline to move is June 30.
During the staged walkout, an anonymous letter from a university staff member was read aloud. The employee, a single parent who lives in Family and Graduate Housing, said their neighborhood has been a support to them.
“Collectively, we are custodians, librarians, professors, post-docs and staff from across the university. We teach the students. We conduct the research that propels MSU to the forefront of scientific discovery. We keep the programs running smoothing,” they wrote. “We maintain the infrastructure. We are the infrastructure of the university.”
They wrote that both employees and students struggled with affordable housing, but the university could work to provide “all of us with a place to live and a neighborhood where we can all feel safe.”
