Students, staff, and residents gathered at Montana State University on Wednesday to provide feedback on the university’s plan to name a building in honor of a recent donation from the Gianforte Family Foundation, with most people criticizing the plan.
The hour-long listening session, required by Board of Regents policy, drew around 40 attendees and comment from 20 people. The feedback will be presented to the Regents when they consider the university’s naming request at their May 18-19 meeting.
The university announced a $50 million donation from the Gianforte Family Foundation in February. MSU called it a tie for the second largest donation in its history. The money will be used to construct a building dedicated to its Gianforte School of Computing – named for an earlier donation from the foundation.
The head of the political science department, David Parker, read a statement on behalf of his department objecting to naming the building Gianforte Hall. Parker said while the donation comes form the Gianforte Family Foundation and not the current governor, Greg Gianforte, it unavoidably created the perception of endorsing Gianforte.
Parker also said the Gianforte family and foundation did not represent MSU values, including integrity and inclusion. He cited Gianforte’s assault on a reporter, anti-LGBTQ laws he signed into law and donations the foundation has made to organizations classified as “hate groups” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“Naming this building after Gianforte is antithetical to the university’s own expressed values,” Parker said.
A freshman computer science major said naming the building after Gianforte would send a message that MSU cares more about money than the values of inclusion. Another computer science student, Brayden Hunt, said if Gianforte were a student at MSU, he would be in violation of its student conduct policy, citing his 2017 assault of a reporter.
A couple of people spoke in favor of the proposed plan to name the building after Gianforte, with one person saying a gift is a gift and the recipient should accept it without putting restrictions on it.
Many opposed to naming the building Gianforte Hall pointed to the Board of Regents own policy which states that a building may not be named or dedicated in honor of a person currently employed by the university system or an elected official until one year after the end of their term.
The policy leaves room for exceptions, including for instances where the “giving warrants some form of recognition.” During its March meeting, a handful of regents indicated that the size and impact of the Gianforte donation could warrant an exception to the naming policy.
A Bozeman resident said making this exception would set a precedent, while another person said it was a loophole for the university.
Another person highlighted that several of the regents who would be voting on whether or not to name the building Gianforte Hall were appointed by Gianforte to their seat. He called on them to recuse themselves from the decision.
A junior political science student said he’s been fighting for diversity and inclusion for three years at MSU and the naming of Gianforte Hall would be a slap in the face to all students of color.
“We cannot continue to take one step forward and four steps back,” the student said.
A handful of people proposed alternative name ideas, including Cutthroat Hall or naming it in honor of an important Indigenous person.
The Associated Students of Montana State University are scheduled to vote on a resolution Thursday against naming the building Gianforte Hall.
The student senator, Jack Pearlman, who proposed the resolution spoke during Wednesday’s listening session, reading the resolution and comments he’s received from fellow students.
Comments are due by May 16.