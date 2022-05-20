Two Montana State University students are hoping a new app can foster friendships and reduce loneliness on college campuses.
Schroeder, a Montana State University sophomore, partnered with friend and fellow student Nathan Saier to create an app that would help increase peer support for college students and boost mental health.
She first came up with the idea that would become Plus after learning the Greek system at MSU lost a fraternity member to suicide in the spring.
Schroeder began thinking of how a mobile app could be used to build support systems and better support students’ mental health. If it could minimize the fear, social anxiety and stigma of making friends and connection, “we can minimize the mental health implications of loneliness,” she said.
As she developed the idea, Schroeder talked with mental health professionals and families of suicide victims.
“The main thing we’ve been hearing is people who have been lost to suicide felt they had no one and no one was there for them,” she said.
The app would allow students to connect based on activities, interests, classes, and majors, with either person able to initiate a conversation.
Schroeder and Saier recently took first place in social ventures at MSU’s annual $50K Venture Competition, which this year handed out $75,000 prize money. Plus received $18,000 for a top placement.
Schroeder said it was exciting that others also saw the potential good in the idea.
“Going into the competition and seeing that they believed in our idea and believed it deserved support, it was really thrilling,” she said.
Schroeder and Saier are interviewing developers and graphic designers as they begin the design phase of the app’s development.
The duo wanted to avoid some of the issues that are common with apps like Facebook and Instagram, including negative impacts to users’ self-worth or feeling like it’s a popularity contest.
Instead of relying on advertising or marketing towards users for revenue, the app will be sold directly to universities.
“We want to get exactly what we need to the students without trying to market to them or sell advertisements so they can get the mental health aspect that we want,” Schroeder said.
MSU will be the first beta test campus, with plans to roll out the app to the incoming freshman class in August.
“It’s easiest to get them into a support system before they come to a college campus,” Schroeder said.
Following the launch at MSU, the duo will refine and relaunch the app with plans to expand Plus to five other universities in the next year and a half.
“We’re not trying to profit off of this necessarily. We just want to get it out there and be the help that they need without exploiting them or marketing to them,” Schroeder said. “We just want it to be an excellent resource for college campuses and college students to have.”
The duo’s app also got an additional $10,000 contribution from MSU Dean of Students Matt Caires. Shroeder said Caires was excited about the idea and the money helped to streamline the development process.
“Nathan and I are extremely thankful for this opportunity, and that we have the opportunity to do a lot of good,” she said.