Montana State University starts working on spending $101M nursing school gift By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 15, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University is seeking spending approval to begin planning and drafting preliminary designs for five new nursing facilities following a recent donation of $101 million.During Wednesday’s Board of Regents meeting, MSU asked for $10 million in spending authority for the facilities in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula, while regents applauded the university for its donation.MSU announced the donation on Aug. 30, with the funds slated to go toward expanding its College of Nursing facilities across the state, creating a scholarship fund and five endowed professorships. The goal of providing more nurses throughout the state exceeds the capacity of one campus, MSU President Waded Cruzado told the regents.Cruzado said the university wants to proceed “expeditiously” on developing a plan for the five locations so, when the next legislative session convenes in 2023, it can have a plan for legislators to consider.The request will use $10 million of the gift from Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance Inc. and part-time Montana residents, to plan the design and construction of the facilities. The university will request additional spending authority when planning and programming have completed.MSU’s preference is to have the five nursing facilities in close proximity to a hospital and have already reached out to hospital CEOs in those five cities, Cruzado said. “The reception has been unanimously positive,” she said.Cruzado said the university’s goal is to also enhance technology use within the five nursing facilities to better prepare and train nurses. For example, if a nursing student goes to a hospital and helps deliver a baby and treat a leg fracture but isn’t exposed to a cardiac arrest, the nursing facilities could backfill that experience with simulation labs.Regent Todd Buchanan said there’s been a lot of enthusiasm in the state with MSU’s announcement last month, especially from health care systems in rural areas. He asked Cruzado to consider providing a clear road map on how health care providers in rural areas could collaborate and partner with the project.At the start of the meeting, the Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian highlighted the donation MSU received and the possibilities to help rural Montana and their health care needs.“It will truly be transformation for Montana’s health care,” he said.The state’s shortage of registered nurses is predicted to increase to 17.6% by 2030, according to the university’s proposal. MSU estimates its College of Nursing can increase its annual bachelor in nursing graduates by 67% in the next 10 years. It graduates the largest number of registered nursing in the state.The board plans to vote on MSU’s spending authority when it reconvenes on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Tags Montana State University Waded Cruzado University Education Nursing Health Care Spending Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. 