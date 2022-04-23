Montana State University wants to know what you think about naming a proposed new building after the Gianforte family, following a $50 million donation for its construction.
The university plans to hold a public listening session on Wednesday about the proposed naming of a new computing building, Gianforte Hall.
The listening session will be in Room 235 of the Strand Union Building from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The public feedback will be presented to the Board of Regents when they consider the university’s naming request at their May 18-19 meeting.
People can also send public comment by email to msunews@monana.edu or by letter to University Communications, c/o Naming Comments, P.O. Box 172220, Bozeman, MT 59717.
Comments are due by May 16.
In February, the university announced the Gianforte Family Foundation was donating $50 million for the construction of a building dedicated to its Gianforte School of Computing — named for an earlier donation from the foundation.
The foundation donated $8 million in 2016, establishing the Gianforte School of Computing.
At the time, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte was a gubernatorial candidate, leading some Democrats to question the timing of the donation.
The decision to name the school after the Gianforte family following the 2016 donation, raised concerns among some students and staff of the university. Some students, including the university’ Queer Straight Alliance, opposed the decision.
The Board of Regents’ current naming policy was in part a response to the controversy at that time.
The policy states that a building may not be named or dedicated in honor of a person currently employed by the university system or the state of Montana, including statewide elected officials until one year after the end of their term. It does provide for exceptions, including if the “giving warrants some form of recognition.”
During its March meeting, a handful of regents indicated that the size and impact of the donation could warrant an exception to the naming rule.
Some university students seem to be in opposition to university’s proposed name for the building.
On Thursday, the Associated Students of Montana State University is set to consider a proposal that would oppose the naming the building Gianforte Hall.
The resolution, brought forward by three student senators, said Gianforte does not fit within MSU values of “excellence, integrity, inclusion, collaboration, curiosity and stewardship,” referencing comments Gianforte has made in the past and his 2017 assault of a reporter.
The resolution suggests a plaque be placed in front of the building acknowledging the donation from the Gianforte Family Foundation.
It proposed alternative names, including Bitterroot Hall after the state flower, Cutthroat Hall after the state fish or Meadowlark Hall after the state bird.