Montana State University’s research vice president is leaving after three years with the university, with plans to become a dean at private university.
In an announcement Wednesday, MSU said Jason Carter, the vice president for research, economic development and graduate education, would end his time at the university in August. Carter has a new position at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
“I’m really proud of having the opportunity to serve remarkable faculty and students that are pushing world class research and scholarship,” Carter said of his time with MSU in an interview Wednesday.
Carter will become dean of Baylor University’s Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences. The private Christian university recently became an R1 research institution, according to Carter.
“He is a proven leader and has excelled in building research programs by providing strong guidance to faculty, being knowledgeable about federal funding opportunities and by partnering with other institutions to take on big research challenges,” stated Baylor University Provost Nancy Brickhouse in a news release.
Carter, whose background is in health research, said the opportunity was in alignment with his own background and strengths.
“Baylor is on an incredible trajectory,” he said, adding that the university was investing a tremendous amount of resources into new faculty hiring positions.
Carter came to MSU in the fall of 2019 after working as the associate vice president for research at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan.
Looking back at his three years with the university, Carter said he was particularly proud of the work MSU faculty and students did to stand up the COVID-19 testing facility that operated on campus.
“I’m proud of the way we made it through the pandemic without skipping a beat in our research,” he said.
From August 2020 through March 2021, the university processed 193,000 tests for the state of Montana, according to Carter.
“It feels really good that we were able to serve the land grant mission of the university,” he said.
In a letter to the campus Wednesday, President Waded Cruzado also highlighted the work Carter did to lead a group of university students and employees during the pandemic that increased the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.
“He oversaw the MSU research enterprise, the state’s largest, when it set records in expenditures in 2020, 2021 and set it on track to set another record this year,” Cruzado wrote.
MSU is one of 146 institutions out of around 4,000 in the country that has the R1 Carnegie research classification, which is based on research expenditures, staffing and the number of doctorates awarded.
Carter said he and his family are grateful for his time at MSU and in Bozeman. He’ll continue in his position at the university through the summer and said he plans to finish strong.
“I love seeing our faculty and students tackle problems that will help make the world a better place,” Carter said. “I love seeing students really get that inquiry and start asking new questions.”