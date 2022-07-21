Montana State University ecologist Jay Rotella received a $1.4 million grant from the National Science Foundation to continue decades-long research on the Weddell seal population in Antarctica. The photo was taken under NMFS Permits 1032-1917, 17236, and 21158. (Courtesy of Montana State University)
MSU professor Bob Garrott, recently retired, surveys Weddell seals in Antarctica's Erebus Bay. The photo was taken under NMFS Permits 1032-1917, 17236, and 21158.
A colony of seals in Erebus Bay seen from a helicopter. The photo was taken under NMFS Permits 1032-1917, 17236, and 21158.
Montana State University PhD student Kaitlin Macdonald, MSU master's student Parker Levison and recent MSU undergraduate student Will McDonald in Antarctica.
The field camp set up in Antarctica.
A decades-long research project in Antarctica spearheaded by Montana State University ecologists recently received $1.4 million from the National Science Foundation.
The five-year grant from the NSF — the project’s primary funding source for the last two decades — will allow the researchers to continue their seal population research and expand into identifying and tracking newcomers to the colony.
The project studies a population of Weddell seals in Antarctica’s Ross Sea along Erebus Bay and has been going on in some form since the 1960s, according to Jay Rotella, professor in MSU’s ecology department.
Considered one of the longest-running mammal population studies, the project was originally started by a researcher at the University of Minnesota Don Siniff. Rotella and Bob Garrott, who has since retired from MSU, took over the project in 2001.
Studies on the Weddell seals and other animals like penguins give researchers a picture of how the Antarctic ecosystem is doing, Rotella said.
For the last five decades, the project has tagged around 29,000 Weddell seals as the females arrive on the ice shelf to give birth and raise and nurse their pups for the first six weeks or so of their lives, according to Rotella.
The number of recorded encounters with the seals is between 250,000 and 300,000.
“The seals that are born in our study are really, really faithful to our study area,” Rotella said, adding that the grown-females will return to that location to have their own pups and even those not pregnant still return each year.
This recent grant will help the team continue tracking the population fluctuations over time and tagging the seals and pups. It will also help the researchers study the increase in what Rotella called “immigrant seals” to the colony.
With every female in that colony tagged, the group knows when a female born elsewhere shows up, something they have seen an increase in over the last few years, according to Rotella.
It’s likely this increase in immigrant seals is due to one of two reasons, either other colonies are doing great, producing an excess of seals, and forcing some to move elsewhere or a lack of ice and bad conditions are pushing seals farther south to the study area in Erebus Bay.
“It’s the southernmost population for the southernmost mammal,” Rotella said fo the study colony. “We’re the end of the road. It would be very helpful to know where (the newcomers) are coming from.”
Over the course of the grant, the research team will take tissue samples from both the immigrant seals and the ones born in the colony, test their DNA to determine if there’s any differences and then fly to other seal colonies to get samples to see if there’s match.
“We’re hoping we can figure out where they’re coming from using genetic tools and if we can figure out where they’re coming from, we can figure out why they’re coming (to the study’s colony),” Rotella said.
The research typically starts toward the end of October through mid-December. The team travels to the U.S.’s Antarctic research station, McMurdo, from New Zealand and then establishes a field camp near the seal colony.
“As a scientist, what’s really fun about that is, I don’t know the answer and I really want to know the answer. I think we have a decent chance of finding it out,” Rotella said
Other researchers include MSU postdoctoral researcher Elizabeth Flesch, MSU graduate student and crew lead Parker Levinson, University of Rochester professor Nancy Chen and six to seven recent undergraduate or graduate students.
An aspect of the project Rotella has enjoyed is getting to introduce MSU students to the project and field research in Antarctica.
“It lets you remember what it’s like for the first time again,” he said.
Many of the people who have trained with Rotella and participated in the Antarctica research have gone on to work as biologists in Montana, Rotella said.
“One of the things we’ve enjoyed doing and had success with is training the next generation of wildlife biologists,” he said. “It’s a nice legacy that students go and get trained in the biology of these large mammals and then come home and use the skills they learned here.”
