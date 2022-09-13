Jemison was a NASA astronaut for six years and the first woman of color to go into space on the Space Shuttle Endeavour in September 1992, in which she performed experiments related to material and life sciences and human weightlessness.
Tickets that were purchased for the original date will be honored, according to the university. Student tickets will be $8 and general admission will be $15. They can be purchased online at montanastate.evenue.net.
The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 in MSU’s Strand Union Building ballrooms, with university President Waded Cruzado providing opening remarks.
Jemison now leads 100 Year Starship, a nonprofit focused on human travel beyond our solar system. She has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the International Space Hall of Fame. In the past, Jemison has been involved in initiatives focused on science education, particularly at the middle school level.
In a news release, Carmen McSpadden, director of the MSU Leadership Institute, said Jemison was an inspiration for generations of Americans.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer our community a chance to hear from a leader who is heralded for her life story and her continued dedication to building a world of opportunity and equality,” McSpadden said.
The event is presented by the Leadership Institute and has a coalition of campus and local partners sponsoring it, including Montana Space Grant Consortium, Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, Associated Students of MSU, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Committee of MSU National Conference on Undergraduate Research, Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, MSU Black Student Union and MSU Engineers Without Borders.
