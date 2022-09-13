Let the news come to you

Montana State University announced a rescheduled date for a lecture featuring former NASA astronaut Mae Jemison for Nov. 14.

Originally scheduled for earlier this year, the lecture, “An Evening with Mae Jemison: First African American Woman in Space,” is open to the public with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Jemison was a NASA astronaut for six years and the first woman of color to go into space on the Space Shuttle Endeavour in September 1992, in which she performed experiments related to material and life sciences and human weightlessness.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

