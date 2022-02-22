Montana State University’s enrollment for spring semester was its second highest spring count, with continued growth in graduate studies and its two-year college.
MSU reported an enrollment of 15,608 on Tuesday, second to its spring semester record of 15,694 students in 2019. It was a 4% increase from last spring’s enrollment.
This semester’s enrollment was lower than the university’s fall 2021 count at 16,841 students, which was the second highest fall enrollment. The university says spring enrollment is typically lower than its fall count.
The student body this semester is made up of 13,584 undergraduates and 2,024 graduate students. According to the university, 54% of those enrolled, or 8,387 students, are Montana residents.
In a news release, MSU President Waded Cruzado said students continue to see the university as a place to build their futures.
“We’re grateful to them for choosing MSU and to our dedicated faculty and staff for continuing to provide our students the opportunity to find success,” Cruzado said.
MSU has continued to grow its graduate degree programs, one of the goals identified in its strategic plan. The university reported its highest graduate student enrollment in a spring term at 2,024 students, a 3% increase from last spring.
Like its overall enrollment, the university’s fall 2021 graduate headcount was higher than this spring semester at 2,173 students, the record graduate enrollment for the university.
Craig Ogilvie, dean of MSU’s graduate school, said it was exciting to see the graduate student enrollment continue to grow.
“These students, when they graduate from MSU with their master’s and doctoral degrees, will become Montana’s next generation of professionals, leaders and innovators,” Ogilvie said.
MSU has called Gallatin College its fastest growing college in the last decade. In that time, it has developed 10 new programs.
Gallatin College has continued to see significant enrollment jumps in recent years. Spring 2022 enrollment was its second highest spring enrollment at 993 students. Its spring enrollment has grown 44% in the last five years.
Gallatin College’s fall enrollment in 2021 was 814 students.
The college’s growth in recent years has also highlighted challenges in lab and classroom space, leading it to search for partnerships with industries in the area. It recently launched a new avionics program with funding and space donated by Bridger Aerospace.
MSU also reported a 4% increase in its retention of first-time students at 88.5%, or those students enrolling in spring classes after their first fall semester.