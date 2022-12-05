MSU Cybersecurity award Team

Montana State University researchers, pictured left to right: Derek Reimanis, Anne Marie Reinhold, Clemente Izurieta, Suzie Hockel and Bradley Whitaker.

 Courtesy of Montana State University

A team of researchers at Montana State University received a $4.47 million award from the Department of Homeland Security for a project aimed at protecting critical infrastructure from cyber attacks.

The three-year contract award is aimed at developing computer models that would identify code that could be hacked by cybercriminals or foreign enemies, according to project leads.

“We’ve had software engineering here at MSU for a long time and we are trying to bring ideas that came from software engineering in terms of measuring the quality of software and trying to understand what vulnerabilities may be there. We tried to apply that to cybersecurity,” said Clem Izurieta, professor in the Gianforte School of Computing.


