A team of researchers at Montana State University received a $4.47 million award from the Department of Homeland Security for a project aimed at protecting critical infrastructure from cyber attacks.
The three-year contract award is aimed at developing computer models that would identify code that could be hacked by cybercriminals or foreign enemies, according to project leads.
“We’ve had software engineering here at MSU for a long time and we are trying to bring ideas that came from software engineering in terms of measuring the quality of software and trying to understand what vulnerabilities may be there. We tried to apply that to cybersecurity,” said Clem Izurieta, professor in the Gianforte School of Computing.
The goal would be to strengthen security around critical infrastructure — like energy, water, transportation and telecommunications systems — and reduce software vulnerabilities, according to Izurieta, who is the project lead and one of the principal investigators.
“See what’s happening in Ukraine? If you take down all of the power plants, the country can’t operate. It’s very difficult,” he said. “(Critical infrastructure) is monitored or managed by industrial control systems and they’re susceptible to malware attacks today because they’ve been integrated into the internet.”
The award is part of a larger push in the last seven years or so to focus on cybersecurity from both an educational and research perspective, according to Izurieta.
“A lot of the work that we’ve done with these various different grants and awards, lay the foundation for a unique perspective or way to tackle cybersecurity,” he said.
Izurieta said the team was excited to not only do foundational research, which is common with National Science Foundation grants, but they also get to make the research operational, or make sure it works in a real setting.
“As a software engineer, it’s more exciting to not just do the research and write papers but also to produce software that can work,” he said.
Once the project is complete, the software will go to a Department of Homeland Security software repository that can be used by the public.
“What is likely to happen is they’re going to take our operational software and make it available to the public, to other companies to other organizations through their repositories that are open to everybody,” Izurieta said.
The project is a joint effort between teams at MSU, Idaho State University, Washington State University and Rochester Institute of Technology.
“(They) each bring their own unique footprint to what we’re doing,” he said. “It’s the strength of all of the different schools and what they bring together that made this possible.”
Even within the group of faculty members from MSU there’s a wide mix of expertise and backgrounds, including a quality assurance expert, a data scientist and a machine learning expert, Izurieta said.
Others from MSU involved in the project include Derek Reimanis, postdoctoral researcher, Bradley Whitaker, electrical and computer engineering assistant professor, Suzzie Hockel, program manager, and Ann Marie Reinhold, assistant professor of computer science.
There will likely be three to four MSU PhD students and a handful of undergraduate or master’s students involved in the course of the project, according to project leads. The project leaders are in the process of recruiting graduate students and conducting literature and technology reviews.
“The ability to collaborate and to be able to train the next generation of cybersecurity leaders in a context where it’s so interdisciplinary and working in such an important area of critical infrastructure is both exciting and it feels important,” Reinhold said.
Reinhold said she would like people to understand the importance of the work.
“Of making sure that the critical infrastructure and the services that our society depends on are made safer and secure by the work that people at their university in their community are doing,” she said.